HT Auto
Home Cars Aston Martin aims to break Porsche Cayenne's Nurburgring record with DBX707

Aston Martin aims to break Porsche Cayenne's Nurburgring record with DBX707

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT in June 2021 set a record of completing a 20.76 km loop in 7:38.9 seconds.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Feb 2022, 08:15 PM
Aston Martin DBX707 SUV will compete with rivals such as Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT and Lamborghini Urus.
Aston Martin DBX707 SUV will compete with rivals such as Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT and Lamborghini Urus.

Aston Martin DBX707 aims to break its closest competitor Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT's Nurburgring record of fastest luxury SUV, indicated the British luxury car marquee's CEO Tobias Moers.

(Also Read: Aston Martin DBX debuts as world's most powerful luxury SUV, 0-100 in 3.3 second)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Aston Martin Vantage (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Vantage
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 2.95 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.27 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 69.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Porsche 718 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 718
1988 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 85.46 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Porsche Cayenne Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.35 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Porsche Panamera (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Panamera
2894 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 1.44 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT in June 2021 set a record of completing a 20.76 km loop in 7 minutes 38.9 seconds at the famous testing ground of Nurburgring in Germany. Now, with the launch of the DBX707, which is being dubbed as the world's most powerful luxury SUV, Aston Martin aims to grab the crown in Green Hell.

Moers has indicated that Aston Martin DBX707 might attempt to take the benchmark higher that was set by Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT last year. The SUV is expected to attempt the record in its production form only. Aston Martin has announced that the DBX707 will enter production in the first quarter of this year and deliveries of the luxury SUV is scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2022.

Aston Martin DBX707 comes powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine that has been developed by the British car brand indigenously. This engine is mated to a nine-speed wet-clutch automatic gearbox and generates power to 707 PS of power and 900 Nm of torque. The SUV is claimed to accelerate 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds at a top speed of 310 kmph.

To match the monstrous power and torque output, Aston Martin DBX707 gets a rear e-differential that is stronger and ensures better acceleration. It also helps in smooth high-speed cornering. The DBX707 gets a smart automatic all-wheel drive (AWD) system that sends power to the front wheels and rear whenever and wherever is required the most. It gets air suspension with revised dampers and springs for less body roll. It also comes with electronic Active Roll Control (eARC) system.

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2022, 08:15 PM IST
TAGS: Aston Martin Aston Martin DBX Aston Martin DBX707 Porsche Porswche Cayenne Turbo GT Porsche Cayenne luxury SUV luxury car
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Watch: Rivian R1T electric pickup truck shows off its drive modes
Watch: Rivian R1T electric pickup truck shows off its drive modes
Aston Martin aims to break Porsche Cayenne's Nurburgring record with DBX707
Aston Martin aims to break Porsche Cayenne's Nurburgring record with DBX707
Aston Martin DB707 promises 707 PS of power, comes as world's most powerful SUV
Aston Martin DB707 promises 707 PS of power, comes as world's most powerful SUV
Aston Martin DBX debuts as world's most powerful luxury SUV, 0-100 in 3.3 second
Aston Martin DBX debuts as world's most powerful luxury SUV, 0-100 in 3.3 second
New generation Range Rover Sport SVR to share BMW X5 M's engine: Report
New generation Range Rover Sport SVR to share BMW X5 M's engine: Report

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city