HT Auto
Home Cars Aston Martin DBX debuts as world's most powerful luxury SUV, 0-100 in 3.3 second

Aston Martin DBX debuts as world's most powerful luxury SUV, 0-100 in 3.3 second

The all-new Aston Martin DBX707 SUV will compete with rivals like Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT and Lamborghini Urus.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Feb 2022, 07:05 PM
Aston Martin DBX707 promises a top speed of 310 kmph.
Aston Martin DBX707 promises a top speed of 310 kmph.

British luxury car marquee Aston Martin on Tuesday has introduced the DBX707, which is being touted as the world's most powerful luxury SUV. The Aston Martin DBX707 comes promising 697 hp of peak power and an acceleration capability of 0-100 kmph in just 3.1 seconds.

(Also Read: Lamborghini Countach, AMG One, Ferrari 512 M joining Lego league for 2022)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Aston Martin Db11 (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Db11
5198 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 3.29 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Aston Martin Vantage (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Vantage
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 2.95 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bmw 3 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 42.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 51.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The SUV is priced at $232,000. Aston Martin says production of the SUV will commence in the first quarter of 2022, with initial customer deliveries following in the second quarter. The SUV will compete with rivals such as Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT and Lamborghini Urus upon launch.

The all-new ultra-high-performance SUV is based on Aston Martin DBX, but the performance is a few notches above the standard version. The power source for this luxury SUV is a 4.0-litre V8 engine that has been retuned to churn out 697 hp of peak power and 900 Nm of massive torque as well. In order to make the engine deliver the maddening numbers, Aston Martin has fitted a new pair of turbochargers to the SUV alongside calibrating the engine that ensures the additional boost.

The Aston Martin DBX707 gets a completely new quad-exit active exhaust system that produces unmatchable sound. To match the monstrous power and torque output, Aston Martin DBX707 comes with a nine-speed wet-clutch gearbox that gets both automatic and manual modes allowing the driver quick shifting. It also gets an updated rear e-differential that is stronger and comes with a shorter 3:27 final drive ensuring better acceleration. It also helps in smooth high-speed cornering.

The all-new Aston Martin DBX707 luxury SUV gets a smart automatic all-wheel drive (AWD) system that sends power to the front wheels and rear whenever and wherever is required the most.

To make the ride quality comfortable and smooth, the British car brand has given the SUV an updated air suspension, which includes revised dampers and springs for less body roll. It also comes with electronic Active Roll Control (eARC) system. An updated electronic steering system adds weight to the steering wheel.

Stopping energy for the SUV is delivered by carbon-ceramic six-piston calliper disc brakes measuring 16.5 inches in front and 15.4 inches at back. The disc brakes are fitted to standard-issue 22-inch wheels, while Aston Martin is also offering 23-inch wheels as an option.

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2022, 06:47 PM IST
TAGS: Aston Martin Aston Martin DBX Aston Martin DBX707 luxury SUV luxury car
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Watch: Rivian R1T electric pickup truck shows off its drive modes
Watch: Rivian R1T electric pickup truck shows off its drive modes
Aston Martin aims to break Porsche Cayenne's Nurburgring record with DBX707
Aston Martin aims to break Porsche Cayenne's Nurburgring record with DBX707
Aston Martin DB707 promises 707 PS of power, comes as world's most powerful SUV
Aston Martin DB707 promises 707 PS of power, comes as world's most powerful SUV
Aston Martin DBX debuts as world's most powerful luxury SUV, 0-100 in 3.3 second
Aston Martin DBX debuts as world's most powerful luxury SUV, 0-100 in 3.3 second
New generation Range Rover Sport SVR to share BMW X5 M's engine: Report
New generation Range Rover Sport SVR to share BMW X5 M's engine: Report

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city