Lamborghini Countach, AMG One, Ferrari 512 M joining Lego league for 2022

The Aston and Mercedes-Benz kits will include two cars and two drivers each, along with other Lego goodies such as helmets, extra rims, and other plastic bits.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Feb 2022, 01:55 PM
Lego Speed Champions Mercedes set (Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team/Facebook)
Toy-maker Lego is expanding its four-wheeled lineup for the year 2022 with fresh Lego Speed Champions sets including toy sets of 1970 Ferrari 512 M, Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro, Aston Martin Vantage GT3, Lamborghini Countach, Lotus Evija, Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance and Mercedes-AMG Project One.

These Lego sets will go on sale later this year in March and both young and old enthusiasts will be able to put together and enjoy these toy cars that will be made available in five new sets.

The Aston and Mercedes-Benz kits will include two cars and two drivers each, along with other Lego goodies such as helmets, extra rims, and other plastic bits. While the Mercedes set will come with more stuff and goodies, the Aston set is larger with 592 pieces. The Mercedes set will have 564 pieces.

(Also read | This 30-feet high, tree-top Hot Wheels track running through branches looks epic)

The other three sets com with one car each. The Lotus set comes with 247 pieces and includes an extra set of rims and a wrench, in addition to the driver and the new Evija. While the Ferrari kit with 291 pieces has the least ratio of the trio with just a car and helmeted white-suited driver. The 1970 Lamborghini Countach kit includes a driver and a wrench in its 262 pieces.

The single-model kits have been priced at $19.99 and the range jumps to $29.99 for the Mercedes one. One needs to spend $39.99 to get the Aston Martin kit. With its toy kits, Lego has been turning some of the most iconic new and vintage vehicles into toys for all ages. The new five new sets will please a broad range of enthusiasts and the company is expected to come up with more Speed Champions models throughout the year.

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2022, 01:54 PM IST
TAGS: Lego Aston Martin Mercedes AMG One Lamborghini Countach Ferrari 512 M
