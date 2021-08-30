Another day, another AMG: Mercedes teases a new one ahead of launch this week

Mercedes-Benz will reveal the production version of the GT Concept on September 1. Speculatively called the GT73e or the GT63 E-Performance, the top-spec version of the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe family is believed to be the plug-in hybrid version of the 4-door GT63 Coupe.

The new AMG has been teased a few times recently on social media along with confirmation that it will be fully revealed on September 1, during the Munich Motor Show. Mercedes will reveal the name of the latest AMG in the family two days later.

In the latest teaser, the new AMG is seen speeding across a race-track. The performance car will have a chromed-slat grille with vertical slats and four exhaust tips along with a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, a wide air dam, and sleek headlights.

The new AMG will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, a chrome trim around the windows and multi-spoke wheels. A raked windscreen, wrap-around taillights, and quad exhaust tips will grace the rear section of the four-wheeler.