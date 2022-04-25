HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Anand Mahindra Has An Idea For Tesla Ceo Elon Musk: Details Here

Anand Mahindra has an idea for Tesla CEO Elon Musk: Details here 

Anand Mahindra posted a picture of a bullock cart that has an interesting text.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Apr 2022, 10:32 AM
The picture shared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter. (Image: Twitter/Anand Mahindra)
The picture shared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter. (Image: Twitter/Anand Mahindra)
The picture shared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter. (Image: Twitter/Anand Mahindra)
The picture shared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter. (Image: Twitter/Anand Mahindra)

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has tagged Tesla CEO Elon Musk and posted a picture of a bullock cart, showing two men lying on a cart while two bulls pull the vehicle through a picturesque landscape. The text with the picture in the tweet is even more interesting. The text accompanying the picture reads how it is an original Tesla vehicle with no Google map required, no fuel to buy, no pollution, and equipped with FSD mode. The text also says that it can be acted as a home, workplace, relaxation, and taking a nap. It also helps in reaching the destination. Mahindra posted the picture with the text saying “Back to the future."

(Also Read: Lithium-ion EV battery market likely to exceed 6000 GWh per year by 2030)

Anand Mahindra's tweet posted on Sunday has received more than 1.3 lakh likes so far. Some netizens were left nostalgic and agreed with Mahindra’s idea, while some pointed out at the cruelty to animals.

Tesla vehicles come equipped with the company's famous semi-autonomous driving technology Autopilot. The electric car brand is also working on a fully self-driving technology, which is dubbed as FSD. Anand Mahindra's tweet comes with a hint to that.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹ 70 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹ 6.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Mahindra has been known for being very active on Twitter. Also, he often posts cryptic tweets. The one tagging Tesla CEO Elon Musk is one of them only.

First Published Date: 25 Apr 2022, 10:17 AM IST
TAGS: Anand Mahindra Mahindra Tesla Elon Musk
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new updates on the Yamaha Crosser include the use of an all-new LED headlamp at the front along with a fully digital instrument console.
2023 Yamaha Crosser launched as affordable rival to Hero XPulse 200
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India at a price of ₹1.26 crore.
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched at 1.26 crore
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes
Car sales have increased globally in 2021 but the increase isn't seen in every major automobile market. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Italy exits list of world's biggest car markets. Where is India placed?
The configuration of the patented engine (right) appears similar to the KTM’s 1031cc V-twin engine which is found on the 1290 Super Adventure.
Benelli likely to use KTM's powertrains in future models

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

This US state bans over 700 ‘offensive’ vehicle number plates
This US state bans over 700 ‘offensive’ vehicle number plates
Anand Mahindra has an idea for Tesla CEO Elon Musk: Details here
Anand Mahindra has an idea for Tesla CEO Elon Musk: Details here
Vehicle license plate ‘AA8’ sells for whopping ₹72 crore at Dubai auction
Vehicle license plate ‘AA8’ sells for whopping 72 crore at Dubai auction
Lithium-ion EV battery market likely to exceed 6000 GWh per year by 2030
Lithium-ion EV battery market likely to exceed 6000 GWh per year by 2030
Nissan GT-R attempts to be an amphibious Godzilla, tastes Vitamin Sea
Nissan GT-R attempts to be an amphibious Godzilla, tastes Vitamin Sea

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city