HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Lithium Ion Ev Battery Market Likely To Exceed 6000 Gwh Per Year By 2030

Lithium-ion EV battery market likely to exceed 6000 GWh per year by 2030

Lithium-ion EV battery deployment in 2021 is estimated at close to 300 GWh.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Apr 2022, 09:44 AM
An employee wearing a protective face mask assembles a battery pack for electric cars at the assembly line at the PSA Peugeot Citroen plant in Trnava, Slovakia. (AFP)
An employee wearing a protective face mask assembles a battery pack for electric cars at the assembly line at the PSA Peugeot Citroen plant in Trnava, Slovakia. (AFP)
An employee wearing a protective face mask assembles a battery pack for electric cars at the assembly line at the PSA Peugeot Citroen plant in Trnava, Slovakia. (AFP)
An employee wearing a protective face mask assembles a battery pack for electric cars at the assembly line at the PSA Peugeot Citroen plant in Trnava, Slovakia.

The lithium-ion battery market is expected to exceed 6,000 GWh or 6 TWh by 2030, owing to the rising demand for electric vehicles across the world, forecasts a report by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. The forecast is based on the current plans announced by various battery manufacturers. The report also points out that as the demand for electric vehicles is rising, consumption of lithium-ion batteries too will increase substantially. This will eventually accelerate the growth of both segments.

(Also Read: Ola Electric fire: Bhavish Aggarwal responds to govt warning for erring EV firms)

The report also claimed that the global lithium-ion battery market reached around 1 TWh at the end of 2021, owing to the substantial rise in electric vehicle sales around the world. The global passenger electric vehicles including BEVs, PHEVs, and HEVs, the battery market more than doubled to close to 286 GWh, as revealed by an Adamas Intelligence report.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The report also points out that at 6 TWh lithium-ion battery capacity, the world could produce around 109 million electric vehicles. However, this projection is based on all the plants coming into operation and operating at their full capacity.

Speaking about the projection, Simon Moores, CEO of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, said that in reality, it is likely that around 70 per cent of the Gigafactories in the pipeline will come into production with average global capacity utilisation of 70 per cent.

The Benchmark Mineral Intelligence also notes that the lithium-ion battery market is not only going to accelerate but would become more localized, as manufacturers are intending to lower costs and reduce the risk of trade disruption. This would help in making electric vehicles more affordable for the buyers. Currently, battery price contributes more than 40 per cent of an electric vehicle's sticker price. With more affordable battery costs, production costs for the EV makers would come down, resulting in cheaper electric vehicles.

First Published Date: 25 Apr 2022, 09:44 AM IST
TAGS: electric vehicle EV electric car electric mobility electric scooter electric motorcycles
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new updates on the Yamaha Crosser include the use of an all-new LED headlamp at the front along with a fully digital instrument console.
2023 Yamaha Crosser launched as affordable rival to Hero XPulse 200
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India at a price of ₹1.26 crore.
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched at 1.26 crore
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes
Car sales have increased globally in 2021 but the increase isn't seen in every major automobile market. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Italy exits list of world's biggest car markets. Where is India placed?
The configuration of the patented engine (right) appears similar to the KTM’s 1031cc V-twin engine which is found on the 1290 Super Adventure.
Benelli likely to use KTM's powertrains in future models

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

This US state bans over 700 ‘offensive’ vehicle number plates
This US state bans over 700 ‘offensive’ vehicle number plates
Anand Mahindra has an idea for Tesla CEO Elon Musk: Details here
Anand Mahindra has an idea for Tesla CEO Elon Musk: Details here
Vehicle license plate ‘AA8’ sells for whopping ₹72 crore at Dubai auction
Vehicle license plate ‘AA8’ sells for whopping 72 crore at Dubai auction
Lithium-ion EV battery market likely to exceed 6000 GWh per year by 2030
Lithium-ion EV battery market likely to exceed 6000 GWh per year by 2030
Nissan GT-R attempts to be an amphibious Godzilla, tastes Vitamin Sea
Nissan GT-R attempts to be an amphibious Godzilla, tastes Vitamin Sea

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city