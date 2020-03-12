With growing concerns surrounding the global spread of novel coronavirus which has now been termed as a pandemic by World Health Organisation, Volkswagen India announced on Thursday that it would not hold any event to launch T-Roc SUV here and instead, organise an online launch.

A pandemic is a term used to describe an outbreak of a diseases spreading over several countries and continents. More than 120,000 people across the globe have tested positive for coronavirus which has prompted, among several other measures, major events getting cancelled. A number of international automotive shows too have either been cancelled or delayed with automakers now looking at bringing out their products through digital means.

Volkswagen was readying to bring in its much-awaited T-Roc SUV in India on March 18 and while the date has not changed, the company said it will now host an 'online-only' launch event. "In view of the Covid-19 outbreak and the advisories by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the World Health Organisation to avoid large gatherings, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has decided to launch the Volkswagen T-Roc, our second SUV for 2020 through our digital platforms on Wednesday, 18th March 2020," the company informed. "As pioneers of safety, we have consulted all the stakeholder groups and have taken this decision as a precautionary measure to ensure safety of our employees, partners, vendors, media colleagues and patrons."

T-Roc was first unveiled in India in February and was also showcased at Auto Expo 2020. It has a progressive design language, with a coupe-style roof, distinctively wide front end and concise proportions. The SUV comes with integrated LED headlights and LED daytime running lights. The dual tone roof top enhances the sporty look, as it matches perfectly with the eclectic body colour.

The carline will be introduced with a TSI petrol engine mated to Volkswagen’s 7-speed DSG gear box. Further, it will consist of all the standard equipment that’s part of the brand’s global SUV portfolio – panoramic sun roof, 6-airbags, ABS, ESC and infotainment solutions for Apple and Android users, providing customers a comfortable driving experience.

The T-Roc will be powered by a 1.5-litre BS 6-compliant petrol engine that churns out 148bhp of power and 250Nm of torque.

T-Roc will be positioned against MG Hector, Kia Seltos and the updated Hyundai Creta. Earlier on Thursday, Hyundai informed that it has advanced the launch date of the new Creta by a day - to March 16 - amid coronavirus concerns. The company stated that all precautions are being taken to ensure a safe event. (Read full report here)