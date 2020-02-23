Volkswagen India is all set to officially launch the T-Roc SUV on March 18 at an event in New Delhi. The SUV was unveiled earlier this year and was also on display at the Auto Expo 2020.

The Volkswagen T-Roc has a progressive design language, with a coupe-style roof, distinctively wide front end and concise proportions. The SUV comes with integrated LED headlights and LED daytime running lights. The dual tone roof top enhances the sporty look, as it matches perfectly with the eclectic body colour.

The carline will be introduced with a TSI petrol engine mated to Volkswagen’s 7-speed DSG gear box. Further, it will consist of all the standard equipment that’s part of the brand’s global SUV portfolio – panoramic sun roof, 6-airbags, ABS, ESC and infotainment solutions for Apple and Android users, providing customers a comfortable driving experience.

T-Roc SUV will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos and MG Hector.





The T-Roc will be powered by a 1.5-litre BS 6-compliant petrol engine that churns out 148bhp of power and 250Nm of torque.

When launched, the T-Roc SUV will compete against the likes of Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass.

Volkswagen will also launch another SUV - Tiguan AllSpace - on March 8, a few days before the T-Roc launch.

Earlier, German auto major Volkswagen had said it is looking to focus on SUV segment in the Indian market with plans to drive in four such models over the next two years.

"There is lot of excitement within our organisation as we are transforming rapidly. We are making market specific strategies and we are on move to move forward here in India," said Volkswagen brand board member Juergen Stackmann.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Director Steffen Knapp said the company is aiming for establishing an economically viable sales network.

The company with its partners has developed low cost sales formats, he noted.

"Our plan is to ramp up sales touchpoints to 150 by the end of this year. By doing this we would have increased our touchpoints by over 30 per cent since 2017," Knapp said.

Volkswagen currently sells models like premium hatchback Polo, SUV Tiguan, among others, in India.