Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace SUV launch on March 6, to take on Fortuner, Endeavour

Volkswagen is all set to launch its new SUV Tiguan AllSpace on March 6 at an event in Mumbai, Volkswagen had opened bookings for the Tiguan AllSpace just after showcasing the SUV in India as a seven-seater option for large families. Underlining its commitment towards bringing in a range of SUVs as part of the group's India 2.0 project.

The Tiguan AllSpace is powered by a BS 6-compliant 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine which produces 190 hp of peak power and has peak torque of 320 Nm. Offered in 4MOTION All Wheel Drive system, the transmission duties are handled by a seven-speed auto unit.

The Tiguan AllSpace, for most parts, gets the same styling as on the regular Tiguan. And it continues to look stylishly bold with LED head lights, sleek DRL unit, and muscular alloys. On the inside, the cabin is quite plush and promises to offer dollops of space. There is a panoramic sunroof, 'Vienna' leather seats, 3-zone Climatronic A/C and Active Info Display. The infotainment system on the Tiguan AllSpace is also larger than the one on Tiguan.

On the safety front, the car gets reverse parking camera, seven airbags with knee airbags, ABS, ESC and ESP, Cruise Control, among others.

Now the Tiguan AllSpace definitely has a lot working for it as far as drive capabilities are concerned. In the looks department alone though, it is not as butch as Endeavour and Fortuner, a key factor for buyers in this segment. The expected price of ₹35 lakh (ex showroom) could also make it a more pricey proposition but if VW manages to match or even undercut its rivals in this department, then the Tiguan AllSpace could well mount a solid challenge.

The seven-seater SUV aims to project itself as a strong player in the large SUV segment which is currently dominated by Toyota Fortuner and also features Endeavour from Ford and Alturas G4 from Mahindra.

