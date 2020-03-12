2020 Hyundai Creta launch advanced by a day amid coronavirus concerns

Hyundai will launch the eagerly-awaited 2020 Creta on Monday (March 16), a day before the company had initially planned the event for. The company, in a press statement, said that every precaution is being taken to guard against coronavirus outbreak that has resulted in 73 positive cases being reported in India alone, at the time of filing this report.

Even as international automotive exhibitions are either getting cancelled or delayed, several car makers are increasingly looking at conducting online events to prevent large gatherings. Hyundai, however, has opted to go ahead with 2020 Creta launch event but a day earlier than initially scheduled. "Being a socially responsible organization, it is Hyundai’s core value to keep all our ‘customers’ as a top priority in every situation," the company informed. "With due regard to the current environment, we have made a cautious and conscious choice to proceed with the launch ceremony of the ultimate Creta with ultimate care."

Hyundai has also urged everyone invited for the launch event to exercise maximum caution. The company states that 'key measures have been put in place to ensure a completely safe and successful launch event.'

2020 Creta is one of the biggest launches of the year in India. In just 10 days since pre-launch bookings were opened, Hyundai received 10,000 orders for the compact SUV. It was first showcased at Auto Expo 2020 in February where Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan raved about the car. With several design changes, a feature-packed cabin and three new engine options, the new Creta will seek to reclaim ground ceded to newer rivals in recent years.