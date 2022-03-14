HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News All New Renault Kwid My22 Launched At 4.49 Lakh

All-new Renault Kwid MY22 launched at 4.49 lakh

Renault Kwid MY22 has been made available in both 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre SCe  powertrain options.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Mar 2022, 02:16 PM
Renault Kwid MY22
Renault Kwid MY22
Renault Kwid MY22
Renault Kwid MY22

Renault India on Monday launched the all-new Kwid MY22 in the country at a starting price of 4.49 lakh. Renault Kwid MY22 has been made available in both 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre SCe powertrain options with both manual and automatic transmission options. The model features updated interior with new advanced features while the exterior comes with white accents in the Climber range.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
799 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 4.07 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.12 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Duster (HT Auto photo)
Renault Duster
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 4.67 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 4.7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

First launched in the country in 2015, Renault Kwid has found more than 4,00,000 takers here. The new Kwid MY22 range further builds on the value proposition of the model with the introduced of the RXL(O) variant on both 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre MT powertrains. The model line sports silver streak LED DRLs that give the car a premium appeal. It offers first-in-class reverse parking camera with guidelines along with electrically adjustable ORVMs.

Also read | Renault Austral SUV breaks cover, to get hybrid powertrain as well

Colour options on the Renault Kwid MY22 Climber range include Metal Mustard and Ice cool White with Black roof in dual tone, along with new dual tone flex wheels. In single tone, the colour options include Moonlight Silver and Zanskar Blue.

On the inside, the new model features first-in-class eight-inch touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Video Playback and Voice Recognition features.

The new model is compliant with all the current safety requirements for the Indian market and comes with several active and passive safety features such as dual front airbags, ABS and EBD, seat belt reminder, overspeed alert, reverse parking sensors and driver side pyro & pre-tensioner with load limiter which are standard across all variants.

Also read | Renault is reluctant to leave Russia: Know why

The Renault Kwid 0.8-litre boasts fuel efficiency of 22.25 km/l, as per the ARAI testing certification. Cost of maintenance of the model line is claimed to be as low as 35 paise/km. Additionally, Renault offers a comprehensive manufacturer warranty for two-year / 50,000 km, whichever is earlier, with an extension option up to five years and an Easy Care package for maintenance needs. The warranty scheme comes along with 24X7 Road Side Assistance (RSA) at no extra cost.

The carmaker has been expanding its network reach in the country by adding more than 150 facilities in the last two years. Currently, the brand has a presence of 530 sales and more than 530 service touchpoints including its 250+ Workshop On Wheels (WOW) and WOWLite locations across the country.

First Published Date: 14 Mar 2022, 01:54 PM IST
TAGS: Renault Kwid MY22 Renault Renault Kwid Renault India Kwid MY22
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city