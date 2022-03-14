All-new Renault Kwid MY22 launched at 4.49 lakh

Renault Kwid MY22 has been made available in both 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre SCe powertrain options.

Renault India on Monday launched the all-new Kwid MY22 in the country at a starting price of ₹4.49 lakh. Renault Kwid MY22 has been made available in both 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre SCe powertrain options with both manual and automatic transmission options. The model features updated interior with new advanced features while the exterior comes with white accents in the Climber range.

First launched in the country in 2015, Renault Kwid has found more than 4,00,000 takers here. The new Kwid MY22 range further builds on the value proposition of the model with the introduced of the RXL(O) variant on both 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre MT powertrains. The model line sports silver streak LED DRLs that give the car a premium appeal. It offers first-in-class reverse parking camera with guidelines along with electrically adjustable ORVMs.

Colour options on the Renault Kwid MY22 Climber range include Metal Mustard and Ice cool White with Black roof in dual tone, along with new dual tone flex wheels. In single tone, the colour options include Moonlight Silver and Zanskar Blue.

On the inside, the new model features first-in-class eight-inch touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Video Playback and Voice Recognition features.

The new model is compliant with all the current safety requirements for the Indian market and comes with several active and passive safety features such as dual front airbags, ABS and EBD, seat belt reminder, overspeed alert, reverse parking sensors and driver side pyro & pre-tensioner with load limiter which are standard across all variants.

The Renault Kwid 0.8-litre boasts fuel efficiency of 22.25 km/l, as per the ARAI testing certification. Cost of maintenance of the model line is claimed to be as low as 35 paise/km. Additionally, Renault offers a comprehensive manufacturer warranty for two-year / 50,000 km, whichever is earlier, with an extension option up to five years and an Easy Care package for maintenance needs. The warranty scheme comes along with 24X7 Road Side Assistance (RSA) at no extra cost.

The carmaker has been expanding its network reach in the country by adding more than 150 facilities in the last two years. Currently, the brand has a presence of 530 sales and more than 530 service touchpoints including its 250+ Workshop On Wheels (WOW) and WOWLite locations across the country.

