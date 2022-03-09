HT Auto
Renault Austral SUV breaks cover, to get hybrid powertrain as well

2022 Renault Austral represents the French carmaker's new ‘sensual tech’ design language which emphasises on elegant and sporty looks.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Mar 2022, 03:50 PM
Renault Austral SUV has been officially unveiled by the French carmaker for global markets.
Renault Austral SUV has been officially unveiled by the French carmaker for global markets.
Renault Austral SUV breaks cover, to get hybrid powertrain as well
Renault Austral SUV has been officially unveiled by the French carmaker for global markets.
Renault Austral SUV has been officially unveiled by the French carmaker for global markets.

Renault has officially pulled the covers off its new compact SUV Austral. The French carmaker aims to reconquer the C segment with the new Austral SUV. The 2022 Austral SUV will be manufactured at the carmaker's facility in Palencia.

It comes with a range of hybrid powertrains offering maximum power of up to 200 horsepower. 2022 Renault Austral is the first Renault model to use the Alliance's next-generation CMF-CD platform.

The SUV stands quite striking in its design elements. It represents the French carmaker's new ‘sensual tech’ design language which emphasises on elegant and sporty looks. There are strong geometric lines with structural details such as micro-optical technology at the rear. It combines with Renault's new 'emotional technology' design principles, with details such as LED taillights and diamond-shaped patterns on the headlights.

To be offered in seven different exterior colour options, the new Austral is offered with special wheel designs, most of which are diamond-cut alloys measuring between 17 inches and 20 inches.

The interior of the new Austral SUV matches with its striking road presence. It gets a high-tech cockpit which has a large OpenR display that combines a 12.3-inch instrument cluster with a 12-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system. With the new 9.3 inch raised display screen (Head Up Display) projected onto the windshield, the total number of screens in the vehicle increases even more. Thanks to its self-adjusting brightness and optimised reflectivity, the OpenR display gives the interior a more technological, sleeker and more attractive appearance.

Renault Austral will come with a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine paired to an electric motor, a 1.7 kWh lithium-ion 400V battery, and an intelligent multi-mode clutchless transmission. It offers up to 200 hp of combined power. There is also the option to choose a petrol engine coupled with 48V Mild Hybrid Advanced unit that can generate 130 hp of power. The 12V Mild Hybrid unit can offer maximum output of up to 160 hp.

Each of the three electric motors in the new Austral has a regenerative braking function. For the E-TECH Hybrid, one of four different modes can be selected with a button located behind the steering wheel.

First Published Date: 09 Mar 2022, 03:50 PM IST
