Skoda Octavia RS 245 which was officially confirmed for India in late-2019 and launched a few months later in February 2020, has been sold out in the country.

It was limited to just 200 units and came with a hefty price tag of ₹36 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It was also spotted a few days back at the dealer backyard waiting to get delivered to the customers.

Despite being ₹10 lakh more expensive than the previous Octavia RS 230, the limited-run 'RS 245' proved to be hot-seller in India and got sold-out in no more than 2 months. For the record, the company started accepting its bookings at the official website since March 1st, at a token amount of ₹1 lakh.

What's to be noted here is that the Octavia RS 245 serves as the swansong for the current-generation Octavia which will replaced by next-gen model in the future.

India being one of the countries where buying performance cars ain't cheap, the previous 'RS 230' model gave the enthusiasts a taste of what affordable performance cars are capable of.

While the RS 230 received a 2.0-litre TSI engine churning out '230 PS' and 350 Nm, the new 'RS 245' comes out as an 'even meaner and faster package'.

It gets a (245 PS/370 Nm) bombshell 2.0-litre TSI engine which comes mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. It propels the performance sedan to 100 kmph from a standstill in a claimed 6.6 seconds of time. The car is capable of hitting a top speed of 250 kmph.

Apart from a more powerful engine, the RS 245 also gets a 30 mm wider rear track, updated suspension setup along with 18-inch alloy wheels, all of these updates contribute to its better handling and improved driving dynamics. It also gets a different body kit.

The RS 245 being a Euro-spec model, features 15 mm lower ground clearance than the standard Octavia that was on sale in India.











