The Skoda Octavia RS 245 made its debut in India at the Auto Expo 2020. It's been given a price tag of ₹36 lakh (ex-showroom) and is limited to just 200 units for India. It is a full CBU import which is why it has a comparatively higher price tag.

Now as per the latest spy images, the first lot of the performance sedan has arrived in the country. It was spotted inside a dealer backyard in spy images forwarded on a WhatsApp group.

The car can be seen in the Rallye Green colour shade, while some other paint options include Race Blue, Magic Black,Candy White, and Corria Red.

It's been a long wait for the Indian auto enthusiasts to get their hands on the Octavia 'RS' variant since the car was first introduced in India as 'RS 230' back in September 2017. Its initial lot of 300 units was sold out in a matter of days and the company then had to bring in another 200 units, which was again sold out in a few weeks.

Skoda Octavia RS 245 is limited to just 200 units for India.

The previous Octavia RS 230 featured a 2.0-litre TSI engine and delivered 230 PS at 5,500-6,200 rpm and 350 Nm of peak torque at 1,500-4,500 rpm. The latest Octavia RS 245 gets a more powerful 2.0-litre TSI engine which churns out 245 PS at 5,000-6,700 rpm and 370 Nm at 1,600-4,300 rpm. Internationally, it is available with a 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic, and the latter is standard in India.

Besides a more powerful engine, the RS 245 also features a 30 mm wider rear track which contributes to its improved handling dynamics. It is capable of sprinting 0-100 km/hr in just 6.6 seconds and achieves a top speed of 250 km/hr.

Expect its deliveries to start as soon as the nationwide lockdown is lifted in the first week of next month.