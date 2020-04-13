Governments across the world are trying their best to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, officially called Covid-19, by imposing lockdowns and halting all unessential economic activities. With car factories shuttered and people being urged to keep their vehicles parked, car makers are leaving no stone unturned to appeal to those with a knack for creativity.

Several car makers are deploying the most basic ways to engage their clients. Skoda Auto Vokswagen has come up with a colouring competition to keep people engaged during the lockdown period. The company has asked participants to take a screenshot of the Skoda Octavia sketch posted by the car maker on its Twitter handle and use their phones to colour it. There is also a step-by-step editing guide for Android and iOS users.

Skoda has urged the participants to share the coloured Octavia sketch on their social media handles with the hashtag - #SKODACanvas and tag the company’s handle. This gives people the excitement to be featured on the car maker’s official social media page.

Skoda is using this opportunity to help people “discover the artist" in them, meanwhile helping them engage in fun activities while sitting at home.

Recently, German auto giants Audi and Mercedes also came out with free downloadable colouring sheets and books featuring models from their product lineup of past and present. Audi also tweaked the shapes of the vehicles to ensure varying geometric angles that would require careful precision to colour.

Car makers around the world have been trying their best to contribute to the fight against the coronavirus crisis by advocating messages of social distancing, helping build critical medical equipment and donating to the national funds. These gestures are being appreciated by people and are encouraging them to contribute as well, by staying at home.