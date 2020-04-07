Amid lockdown, Porsche offers digital tour of its iconic museum of cars

The iconic Porsche Museum remains closed until further notice due to the coronavirus lockdown. But the carmaker is leaving no stones unturned to keep its fans amused with its array of sports cars and supercars. Porsche is now offering a special digital tour of the museum this week.

The company said that there will be a guide as well to provide a very special insight. Porsche fans can refresh their knowledge about the different racing and series production cars and go behind-the-scenes to see another side of the museum which is usually closed to the public.

From Tuesday onwards, former racing drivers who have recorded a wealth of successes for Porsche will answer questions from followers on the Instagram page of the Porsche Museum for the first time.

Stephane Ortelli, who drove to one of the total of 19 overall Porsche victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1998, will kick off the question-and-answer sessions. Over the next two weeks, he will be followed by other motorsport legends who achieved successes in the famous long-distance race at the Sarthe circuit and broke records for Porsche: Hans-Joachim Stuck, Marc Lieb, Kurt Ahrens and Mark Webber. The former Le Mans drivers will take questions from their own homes, and hope to provide a distraction and sporting entertainment in these difficult times.

The Porsche Museum would also like to offer families a welcome distraction free of charge. At the start of the Easter holidays, there will be a selection of games and activities available on a website meant for Porsche's kid fans. The children will be supported by the Porsche mascots Tom Targa and Tina Turbo. Girls and boys can choose their favourite activity from colouring pictures, a large number of craft activities as well as puzzles.

The Porsche museum, one of the world's most spectacular automobile museums, is located directly next to the headquarters of Porsche in Stuttgart. It was inaugurated on January 31, 2009.

The Porsche museum





The 5,600 square metres of exhibition space in the futuristic museum building created by Viennese architect Delugan Meissl accommodate over 80 vehicles – from the first Porsche designs in the world to the latest generation of the Porsche 911.

In the first year after it first opened 11 years ago, the Porsche Museum saw a footfall of over 700,000 visitors from all over the world. By now, the Porsche Museum has welcomed nearly 5 million visitors.