Actor Sonu Sood’s latest ride is the new BMW 7 Series

Known for his films and philanthropy, Sonu Sood is one of the most popular actors in India with his work edging out of the film frames in recent times. What many may not know is that the actor is an avid petrolhead as well and likes his machines to be luxurious and comfortable. Keeping up with the same, Sood has now added the BMW 7 Series to his garage. The 49-year-old shared images of his latest ride on Instagram posing next to the car. He also put a caption in what appeared to be a promotional post for the automaker regarding its upcoming event.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 06 Dec 2022, 19:25 PM
Actor Sonu Sood recently shared images with his new BMW 740 Li saloon (Instagram/Sonu Sood)
Actor Sonu Sood recently shared images with his new BMW 740 Li saloon

Also Read : BMW is not giving up hydrogen fuel cells. Here's why

The BMW 7 Series is the automaker’s flagship limousine and is one of the most comfortable saloons on sale competing against the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi A8 L, Lexus LS 500h, and the likes. The actor has brought home the 740 Li M Sport variant of the 7 Series finished in the pristine white shade. This variant is priced from 1.42 crore (ex-showroom), before the optional extras kick-in. It's interesting to note that Sood has traditionally liked SUVs in his garage ranging from the Ford Endeavour to the Audi Q7 in the past. The 7 Series does arrive as a bit of change for the actor. 

India only gets the long wheelbase variant of the BMW 7 Series and the 740 Li trim draws power from the 3.0-litre six-cylinder, turbo petrol engine that develops 335 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. The massive wheelbase translates to ample legroom in the cabin in the rear seats, while the adaptive air suspension makes it even more comfortable on broken roads.

The BMW 7 Series received a facelift in India in 2019 and the model has been largely unchanged since. This version gets the massive kidney grille, reworked front and rear bumpers, Laser Light headlamps, and wraparound LED taillights. The cabin gets the best of luxury with electrically adjustable seats with memory setting, massage function for the rear seats, four-zone climate control, entertainment screens and more. There’s also the latest iDrive infotainment system on the saloon.

Also Read : 2023 BMW XM Hybrid SUV, X7 & M340i facelifts launch on December 10

That said, the new generation of the BMW 7 Series has arrived globally in global markets and the model will make its India debut sometime next year. Meanwhile, BMW India is all set to end the year on a high with the launch of the X7 facelift, updated M340i xDrive, all-new XM hybrid SUV and the 2023 S 1000 RR. All the models will arrive in the country on December 10, 2022, and Sonu Sood is likely to be in attendance.

First Published Date: 06 Dec 2022, 19:23 PM IST
TAGS: sonu sood sonu sood cars bmw 7 series bmw india
