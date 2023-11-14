Actor Dulquer Salmaan brings home the firecracker Ferrari 296 GTB this Diwali

Popular actor and certified petrolhead, Dulquer Salmaan has one of the most envious celebrity garages. Dubbed the ‘369 Garage’ on the internet, the Salmaan and his father, veteran actor Mammootty, co-own some of the most exotic and classy wheels in the country. Now, adding another exotic to this famous garage, Dulquer Salmaan recently took delivery of his first Ferrari , the 296 GTB, bringing the prancing horse home this Diwali.

Dulquer Salmaan’s Ferrari 296 GTB is finished in a deep red shade called Rosso Rubino Metallizzato, which gives the hybrid supercar a richer look, different yet well within Ferrari’s preferred colours. The 296 GTB’s interior has also been customised and finished in Cuoio tan leather upholstery along with Bordeaux inserts that complement the exterior paint rather well.

The new Ferrari 296 GTB pays homage to the iconic Ferrari Dino sports car that was introduced in the 1960s. In fact, the Gran Turismo Berlinetta (GTB) establishes it as the latest addition to Ferrari’s long line of sports cars dating back to the 1950s. However, what makes the 296 GTB special is its new powertrain with the Italian marquee taking the hybrid route with this supercar.

The Ferrari 296 GTB draws power from the 2,996 cc (ergo 260 moniker) twin-turbo V6 engine that’s paired with an electric motor. The petrol hybrid engine is tuned to produce a combined output of 807 bhp and 741 Nm. The power figures are enough to get the supercar from 0-100 kmph in 2.9 seconds with a top speed of 330 kmph. The 296 GTB can run on electric power alone with a 7.45 kWh underfloor battery that has a range of 42 km and at speeds up to 135 kmph.

The 296 GTB comes with four driving modes via an 'eManettino' switch on the steering wheel – eDrive, Hybrid, Performance and Qualify. Each mode offers different levels of involvement from the electric motor and regenerative braking. Dulquer’s newest Ferrari is on sale in India with a base price of ₹5.40 crore (ex-showroom) before the options and taxes kick in.

Interestingly, the 296 GTB is not the only car that Dulquer Salmaan acquired recently. The actor also took delivery of his new BMW 7 Series a few days ago. Apart from the 296 GTB and 7 Series, the actor and producer’s garage also comprises the Porsche Panamera, E92 BMW M3, Porsche 911 GT3, Nissan 370Z, Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, BMW E46 M3, Mercedes-AMG G63, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, Land Rover Defender 110, MINI Cooper S, Volkswagen Polo GTI, and many more. Mammootty also brought home the Mercedes-AMG A45 S performance hatchback earlier this year.

