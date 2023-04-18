Actor Dulquer Salmaan takes delivery of his Limited Edition Ultraviolette F77

One of the biggest stars in Malayalam cinema and an avid petrolhead, Dulquer Salmaan is now a proud owner of the Ultraviolette F77 Limited Edition electric sports bike. This is the first electric offering to grace the actor’s envious garage and the actor got the #001 model of the F77 Limited Edition announced last year. Salmaan was handed over his F77 at the manufacturer’s new experience centre called Ultraviolette Hangar or UVH-01 in Bengaluru.

Dulquer Salmaan is one of the investors in Ultraviolette Automotive and has been actively a part of the development of the electric motorcycle. The F77 is the maiden offering from the company and was first announced last year. Prices for the F77 start at ₹3.8 lakh, going up to ₹4.5 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Recon version. While prices for the limited edition F77 were not announced, they are expected to command a slight premium over the Recon.

Also Read : All 77 units of the Limited Edition Ultraviolette F77 sold out within 2 hours

Dulquer Salmaan addresses the crowd at Ultraviolette's new experience centre in Bengaluru - UVH-01

The Ultraviolette F77 Limited Edition packs more power and torque than the stock variants and has a limited production run of just 77 units. At the time of unveiling, Ultraviolette had announced that all units were spoken for within just two hours of the booking window going live. Each of the limited edition F77s gets unique numbering and carries a special paint scheme - meteor grey and afterburner yellow. The performance figures also get a boost with the PMS electric motor belting out 40.2 bhp (30.2 kW) and 100 Nm of peak torque.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Ultraviolette F77 | Electric | Automatic ₹3.8 - 5.5 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Ktm Rc 490 ₹3.85 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details Keeway V302c 298 cc | Petrol | Manual ₹3.89 - 4.09 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Cfmoto 650nk 649.3 cc ₹3.99 - 4.29 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Emflux Motors Emflux Two ₹4 - 4.5 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Cfmoto 400gt ₹4 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details

0-100 kmph comes up in 7.8 seconds on the F77 Limited Edition with the top speed rated at 152 kmph. The limited edition offering carries the same 10.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the biggest on any electric two-wheeler in India, which promises a range of 307 km on a single charge.

Also Read : Ultraviolette F77 Limited Edition electric bike's deliveries begin in this city

Watch: Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle | Review

Other notable features include a 5-inch TFT screen, 41 mm USD front forks with a monoshock at the rear, 320 mm front and 230 mm disc brakes, dual-channel ABS sourced from Bosch, three riding modes - Glide, Combat and Ballistic, and more. The battery can be fully charged in 7-8 hours using an AC charger, while the model also comes with a fast charging option. The F77 gets connectivity features as well with an inbuilt eSIM.

First Published Date: