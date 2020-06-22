BMW has unveiled a new special edition, called BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder Edition, which will be launched in September this year. The edition vehicles will be produced at the BMW plant in Dingolfing starting from September 2020.

BMW has used golden colour to highlight the special edition 8 Series vehicles. The body of the vehicles are finished in Sapphire Black metallic or Frozen Black metallic. The dark look is supplemented by BMW Individual High Gloss Shadow Line with extended features and black brake callipers for the M sports brake system.

A striking contrast is created by means of golden accentuation lines running from the front apron to the side skirts and on into the rear apron. Other features finished in gold are the exterior mirror caps, the M rear spoiler (exclusively available for the BMW 8 Series Coupe) and the 20-inch M light alloy wheels in double-spoke design.

The golden colour becomes a major highlight in the interior of the special edition vehicles as well. The vehicles will get BMW Individual Merino leather trim in black with the 'Edition Golden Thunder' inscription embroidered on the front headrests and the BMW Individual Alcantara Anthracite roof liner for the BMW 8 Series Coupe and BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, but in particular by the interior trim finishers in Aluminium Mesh Effect Gold.

On the centre console, the finely structured and high-end shimmering surfaces are supplemented with an edition emblem. The edition models also feature CraftedClarity glass applications for selected controls and the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System.

The special edition Golden Thunder will be available for all model variants of the new BMW 8 Series Coupe, the new BMW 8 Series Convertible and the new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe – from the BMW 840i and the BMW 840d xDrive through to the BMW M850i xDrive.

The M sports package will be available as a standard feature in these special edition vehicles.