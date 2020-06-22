BMW unveils new logo to 'express openness and transparency' of brand

The BMW Group has unveiled its new logo design and corporate identity for online and offline communications. Though the logo on its vehicles remains in use, the new communication logo is an expression of the company's 'revised identity.'

BMW states that the pared-down and two-dimensional new logo conveys openness and clarity. Clearly, the centre black ring has been replaced with a transparent ring while the company's initials have been slimmed down. Interestingly, if used on a car, the badge will take on a different appearance every time depending on the colour of the car.

The new transparent version of the logo is an invitation for customers to engage with BMW. BMW says that the change reflects the company's transition from centering purely on the automotive world to being about technology and connections.

(Also read: BMW India appoints Vikram Pawah as new president after death of Rudratej Singh)

BMW further highlights that the latest look aims to deliver on the expectations and visual style of today as it is better suited for the digital age. Since its introduction in 1917, BMW is redesigning its logo for only the fifth time, as reported by Car and Driver.

In India, the company has initiated the first communication campaign marking this change that convey's the brand's positivity and customer-centricity. Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India said in a press statement, "The new logo design symbolizes the brand’s significance and relevance for mobility and driving pleasure in the future."

(Also read: BMW India drives in X7 M50d at ₹1.63 Crore)

Teixeira added, "We have seamlessly transformed ourselves to better serve our existing and new customers’ needs. With innovative services such as BMW Contactless Experience, BMW Easy Start Plan, BMW Advanced Hygiene Packages and Aftersales service packages, we stand true to our promise of offering ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ to our customers at all times."