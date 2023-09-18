2023 Tata Nexon facelift: Variant-wise features explained

Tata Nexon is one of the bestselling models from the homegrown automaker and tops the most popular SUV list in India. The compact SUV has recently received a significant update. The 2023 Tata Nexon facelift has been launched at a pricing range of ₹8.10 lakh and ₹13 lakh (ex-showroom) . With the facelift, Tata Motors aims to increase the appeal of the Nexon.

With the significantly updated design and host of premium features along with a wider range of gearbox options, the Tata Nexon re-energised its competition with rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet among others. The SUV comes available in variants like Smart, Smart+, Smart+ (S), Pure, Pure (S), Creative, Creative+, Creative+ (S), Fearless, Fearless (S) and Fearless+ (S). Also, the SUV is available in six different exterior colour options - Fearless Purple, Pure Gray, Creative Ocean, Flame Red, Daytona Gray and Pristine White.

Powering the Tata Nexon facelift is a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with four gearbox options. There is a five-speed manual transmission available only with the Smart trims, while the Pure, Creative and Fearless trims come with a six-speed manual gearbox. There are two automatic transmission options available for the SUV, which are a six-speed AMT and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic unit. There is a 1.5-litre diesel engine on offer as well, which is available with the transmission options of a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed AMT.

Here is a variant-wise features list of the 2023 Tata Nexon facelift.

Tata Nexon Smart

Smart is the entry-level variant of the Tata Nexon facelift. It gets LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, and LED taillights. Also, it has 16-inch steel wheels, turn indicator integrated ORVMs, a dual-spoke tilt adjustable steering wheel with a backlit logo, a four-inch LCD instrument cluster, front power windows, and manual AC. It gets multiple drive modes, which are: Eco, City and Sports. Among the safety features, it gets six airbags, ESC, Hill Hold Control, reverse parking sensors and central locking.

Additionally, the Smart+ variant gets all four power windows, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted controls, four speakers, and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs. The Smart+ (S) gets an electric sunroof, automatic headlamps, and automatic wipers.

Tata Nexon Pure

It sits above the Smart and Smart+ trims. It comes with all the features available in the lower trims. Additionally, the Nexon Pure gets bi-functional full LED headlamps, connected LED taillights with a sleek LED strip, follow-me-home headlamps, piano-black ORVMs, roof rails and blacked-out pillars. It comes with 16-inch steel wheels with covers. Inside the cabin, it features a dual-tone theme. Also, it gets a rear parcel tray, automatic climate control, height-adjustable front seatbelts, rear AC vents, touch-based HVAC controls, and voice commands.

The Pure (S) trim additionally gets a voice command-enabled sunroof, rain-sensing wipers and anti-glare IRVM.

Tata Nexon Creative

In addition to Nexon Pure, the Creative trim gets sequential LED daytime running lights, 16-inch alloy wheels and chrome door handles. Inside the cabin, it sports a four-speaker and two-tweeter-enabled audio system, a height-adjustable driver seat, a cooled glove box, and automatic climate control. Also, it boasts TPMS, a reverse parking camera. This trim comes with a paddle shifter for the AMT and DCA gearbox.

The Creative+ gets all the features available in the Creative. Additionally, it gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Other notable features include a 360-degree camera, front parking sensor, blind view monitor, cruise control and auto-dimming IRVM.

The Creative+ (S) comes with all these features and additionally, it gets a sunroof and height-adjustable seat belts for the driver and front passenger.

Tata Nexon Fearless

The Fearless trim sits above the Creative+ (S). It gets all the features available in the lower trims. Additionally, it features welcome and goodbye animation by LED daytime running lights and tail lights, and front fog lamps with cornering lights. Inside the cabin, notable features include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with navigation, four tweeters and four speakers for the audio system, a wireless phone charger, a rear defogger, an air purifier with dust sensors, 60:40 split and fold rear seats, front centre armrest. It also gets a leather-wrapped steering wheel and express cooling.

The Fearless+ gets an electric sunroof additionally. The top-end Fearless+ (S) additionally gets ventilated front seats, leatherette seats at the front and rear, emergency and breakdown call assist etc.

