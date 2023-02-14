HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2023 Honda City Facelift Expected For India Launch In March. Key Details

2023 Honda City facelift expected for India launch in March. Key details

The Honda City is the flagship model for the company in India and competes in the mid-size sedan space. The fifth-generation Honda City was launched here back in 2020 and the company is now gearing up to drive in the slightly updated version of the car mid to late March.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 14 Feb 2023, 16:35 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo of Honda City Hybrid model.
File photo of Honda City Hybrid model.
File photo of Honda City Hybrid model.
File photo of Honda City Hybrid model.

The Honda City sedan has been a prime player for the Japanese and is especially so now because the likes of Civic and C-RV have been discontinued. But while the model itself continues to receive positive response, the segment as a whole has taken a beating from incoming SUVs across price brackets. The Honda City petrol hybrid too was launched last year but is on the pricier side at around 19.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated Honda City then could potentially serve as a bridge.

The 2023 Honda City is likely to only get minor updates on the outside although details are sketchier still. Expect new alloy design and a slightly more fresh take on the front and rear bumpers. The feature list in the cabin too could receive a few additions. The current Honda City, for instance, does not get wireless phone charging and ventilated seats.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹11 - 11.26 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda City-4th-generation (HT Auto photo)
Honda City-4th-generation
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹9.3 - 10 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.8 kmpl
₹11 - 15.21 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Renault City K-ze (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ze
Electric | Automatic
₹6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

As far as engine specs go, the 1.5-litre petrol motor will be carried forward. The engine produces 121 bhp. The Atkinson Cycle 1.5L petrol-hybrid powertrain option will also be taken ahead as is. But Honda will say farewell to the 1.5-litre diesel motor due to the Real Driving Emission or RDE norms around the corner.

The updated Honda City will renew its rivalry against the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz as well as the Hyundai Verna. The 2023 Verna is also digging in heels for a launch and bookings have already been opened. The other players in the segment include Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus, the two newest competitors.

First Published Date: 14 Feb 2023, 16:35 PM IST
TAGS: Honda City City Honda Cars India
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
51% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 298 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
12% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 765 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 348 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo
17% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 312 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 525 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
Suzuki Gixxer prices now start from ₹1.40 lakh and go up to ₹2.02 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line Gixxer SF 250 bike.
Suzuki launches Gixxer, Gixxer 250 with new colours. Check full price list
Suzuki_Swift_Sport_1
Suzuki Swift Sport that India never got
Xoom4
Hero Xoom is the latest scooter to rival Honda Activa
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance

Latest News

This KTM 390 Adventure rival is equipped with exciting features
This KTM 390 Adventure rival is equipped with exciting features
Ford to cut thousands of jobs in Europe amidst EV restructuring
Ford to cut thousands of jobs in Europe amidst EV restructuring
This electric luxury SUV is set to hit Indian shores this year
This electric luxury SUV is set to hit Indian shores this year
Delhi Police to get new Ertiga, Bolero units with latest security tech
Delhi Police to get new Ertiga, Bolero units with latest security tech
This license plate sells for $3.2 million in Hong Kong. What's so special
This license plate sells for $3.2 million in Hong Kong. What's so special

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city