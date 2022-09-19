2023 Ford Mustang sedan looks classy in official sketch

The new Ford Mustang broke cover on Wednesday, signalling the start of the event generation of the iconic muscle car. Besides that, the US auto manufacturer has revealed a few more iterations of the car through a comprehensive gallery, and one of them is an official sketch of a sedan variant of the new Mustang. The new Ford Mustang sedan, as it appears from the sketch, looks absolutely classy and stylish.

The sports sedan sketch created by Ford senior exterior designer Christopher Stevens shows the car with an elongated roofline and a pair of small rear doors that form part of the rear wheel arches. It also comes sharing many of its sharp design traits with the new Ford Mustang fastback.

Interestingly, Ford has not officially said anything about a host of iterations for the Mustang. However, the Mustang Mach-E proves that Ford is more than willing to enhance the Mustang lineup and add new body styles to the portfolio. The sedan version of the sportscar could come as a part of that strategy. The Mustang sedan sketch appears as part of several other interpretations of the seventh-generation pony car.

It is to be seen which among them cuts the final design. Also, it could be the possibility that Ford was toying with the idea of making the Mustang seventh generation model on a different note and decided to go with the fastback leaving the other models.

Speaking about the new generation Ford Mustang, the car brand has confirmed that it will come powered by a 2.3-litre EcoBoost four-cylinder engine. At the same time, there will be a larger and more powerful 5.0-litre naturally aspirated Coyote V8 motor as well. Power and torque details of the new Mustang are yet to be disclosed. However, Ford claims they have been upgraded for the new Mustang.

