2023 BMW X7 gets split headlamps, cascade grille light: Design theme explained

2023 BMW X7 comes with a host of design updates, new features and more power on offer from hybrid powertrains.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Apr 2022, 10:35 AM
The 2023 BMW X7 has received a major redesign touch. The large luxury SUV from the German auto major now comes with a heavily revised front fascia that incorporates a tweaked front grille with a signature kidney shape, cascade grille lighting, and split LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights positioned above. Apart from that, the rear profile and interior of the SUV too have received some updates. The automaker's design boss Domagoj Dukec has explained the various styling updates of the 2023 BMW X7.

(Also Read: 2023 BMW X7 debuts with a new front fascia, iDrive8 tech, promises more power)

The X7 is the flagship for BMW and the redesign makes it more appealing. Speaking about the solid headlamp design of the 2023 BMW X7, Dukec said that splitting the headlights gave the automaker more freedom in restyling the 2023 BMW X7's new front profile. The headlights are functional and meet certain standards despite getting a restyling touch. He also said in an interview with BMWblog that the LED daytime running lights come as less restrictive to styling and help the automaker establish a brand identity by incorporating more styling elements at the top and the functional ones below.

he also said that the company wanted to make the 2023 BMW X7's grille appear smaller than the outgoing model. Interestingly, the 2023 BMW X7's redesigned front grille is physically not small but visually appears so. In fact, it measures the same as the outgoing model's grille. Also, the new grille gets cascade illumination adding more style.

Moving to the rear of the SUV, the 2023 BMW X7 gets subtle changes including darkened taillights and new chrome trim positioned behind a glass piece. The SUV also comes with a larger wheel size of 23-inch.

Moving to the cabin of the 2023 BMW X7, it gets a totally revamped dashboard that replaces the traditional layout with a large curved screen. It comes with fewer buttons than before. Also, the iDrive 8 adds more appeal to the cabin. It gets a new instrument cluster, revised AC vents, and other changes as well.

The changes are not only limited to design and new features but on the powertrain front as well. The 2023 BMW X7 hybridizes both powertrains. There is a 3.0-litre inline-six engine that churns out 375 hp of power and 519 Nm of torque thanks to the 48-volt mild-hybrid assist. The 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 too gets the same hybrid mechanism but generates 523 hp power and 749 Nm of torque.

First Published Date: 17 Apr 2022, 10:35 AM IST
TAGS: 2023 BMW X7 BMW X7 New BMW X7 X7 BMW luxury SUV luxury car
