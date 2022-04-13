HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2023 Bmw X7 Debuts With A New Front Fascia, Idrive8 Tech, Promises More Power

2023 BMW X7 debuts with a new front fascia, iDrive8 tech, promises more power

2023 BMW X7 produces 40 hp of extra power and 70 Nm of additional torque than the previous model.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Apr 2022, 10:27 AM
The 2023 BMW X7 luxury SUV comes with host of updates at exterior and inside the cabin.
The 2023 BMW X7 luxury SUV comes with host of updates at exterior and inside the cabin.
The 2023 BMW X7 luxury SUV comes with host of updates at exterior and inside the cabin.
The 2023 BMW X7 luxury SUV comes with host of updates at exterior and inside the cabin.

BMW X7 - the German luxury carmaker's big, bold and one of the bestselling SUVs has finally received a long-due update. The 2023 BMW X7 has been unveiled with a host of changes including a sportier-looking front fascia, tweaked rear profile, additional power in the base variant and a revamped cabin with a wide range of advanced technology.

(Also read: Chennai-based IT firm gifts BMW cars to employees for their loyalty)

The 2023 X7 xDrive40i price starts at $78,845 with the $995 destination fee included. The more powerful X7 M60i costs $104,095. BMW has added a total of 14 colours to the palette for the 2023 X7 SUV. The colour options available include Sparkling Copper Grey metallic, M Marina Bay Blue metallic, Ametrin, Dravit Grey, Tanzanite Blue II, Frozen Pure Grey, etc.

Speaking about the updates in detail, the 2023 BMW X7 comes with split LED headlamps that appear sleek and eye-catching compared to the traditional ones the automaker has been using so far. This dual-headlamp design philosophy is a new staple for the full-size BMW models. The BMW i7 and 7-Series sedan along with the XM hybrid crossover too have received the same split headlamps.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw X7 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X7
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 93 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Gls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gls
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.05 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw X6 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X6
2998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 95 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q8
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 98.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw X3-m (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X3-m
2993 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 99.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi E-tron (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron
Electric | Automatic
₹ 99.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read: BMW, MINI to use sustainably produced aluminium wheels from 2024)

The sleek LED daytime running lights are positioned up top near the hood line, while the headlamps sit lower down on the bumper. BMW claims that this styling philosophy gives the car an upright stance. The signature kidney grilles too have been updated with darkened slats and sport a chrome surrounding. Also, the 2023 BMW X7 gets a cascade lighting element within the grille itself, influenced by Rolls-Royce.

The automaker claims that buyers of the 2023 BMW X7 can opt for a special BMW M 50 Years emblem. Also, for the first time ever on a BMW car, 23-inch wheels are available for the X7. The base xDrive40i gets standard 21-inch wheels, while the M60i rides on 22-inch alloys. The 23-inch BMW Individual light-alloy wheels are also available on the top-end model.

Inside the new BMW X7 cabin, there is the automaker's latest iDrive 8 infotainment system, which consists of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, both hidden behind a curve display. Interestingly, BMW iDrive 8 has made its way to a fossil-fuel-powered BMW car for the first time. Thus far, iDrive 8 was only available on the iX and i4.

Other updates inside the cabin include multi-contoured seats with standard heating functionality for both the driver and front passenger. Massage and ventilation functions can be added as an option to these seats. BMW is offering vegan Sensafin faux leather as standard in the xDrive40i model. The M60i gets a standard Extended Merino leather, which is also available as an option on the base variant.

Speaking about power, the 2023 X7 comes with the same two engine displacements as last year - a 3.0-litre inline-six unit and a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 motor. In the new X7, both engines get a 48-volt mild-hybrid assist. The base inline-six has been tuned to churn out 40 hp of extra power and 70 Nm of additional torque. This takes the total output to 375 hp and 519 Nm of torque. With this power and torque revision, the X7 xDrive40i is capable of hitting 0-96 kmph in 5.6 seconds.

First Published Date: 13 Apr 2022, 09:59 AM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW X7 2023 BMW X7 luxury car luxury SUV
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Tata Motors said that the design of the Concept Curvv EV is based on Sierra Concept earlier showcased at the Auto Expo in 2020.
Tata Concept Curvv electric SUV revealed, will sit above Nexon EV
Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Bookings for next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga opened. Check details
Variant and colour details on the new Ertiga MPV have been leaked online just ahead of the launch.
2022 Maruti Ertiga variants, colours leaked ahead of launch
Representational image of existing Hero Optima CX. 
2022 Hero Optima CX electric scooter to launch soon
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

2023 BMW X7 debuts with a new front fascia, iDrive8 tech, promises more power
2023 BMW X7 debuts with a new front fascia, iDrive8 tech, promises more power
Auto parts maker Bosch suspends two China factories on lockdowns
Auto parts maker Bosch suspends two China factories on lockdowns
Yamaha MT-15 V2 vs rivals: Price comparison
Yamaha MT-15 V2 vs rivals: Price comparison
Piaggio MP3 500 HPE three-wheeled scooter recalled over brakes issue
Piaggio MP3 500 HPE three-wheeled scooter recalled over brakes issue
Vespa collaborates with Justin Bieber for limited-edition scooter
Vespa collaborates with Justin Bieber for limited-edition scooter

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city