HT Auto
Home Auto News Chennai Based It Firm Gifts Bmw Cars To Employees For Their Loyalty

Chennai-based IT firm gifts BMW cars to employees for their loyalty

The Navy Blue BMW 530d cars were handed over to the beneficiaries at an event held to mark the 10th anniversary of the company.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Apr 2022, 06:04 PM
File photo of BMW 530d cars
File photo of BMW 530d cars
File photo of BMW 530d cars
File photo of BMW 530d cars

Five employees of Chennai-based global software-as-a-service company-Kissflow Inc were handed over BMW cars, each worth one crore, by the company's CEO. The senior management executives received this reward to honour their loyalty and commitment to the company.

The Navy Blue BMW 530d cars were handed over to the beneficiaries at an event held to mark the 10th anniversary of the company. Each BMW 5 Series model rolled-in one by one in a grand showcase and all five were then lined up parallelly along with the respective families of the five members.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 63.4 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz E-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 63.6 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw 6 Series Gt (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 6 Series Gt
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 67.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X1
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 36.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 37.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw 3 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 42.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The handing over of the cars was quite a surprise event for beneficiaries. The event was kept under wraps and some of the five recipients of the cars were informed just hours before the event. "It is a pleasant surprise for me. I thought we are going for lunch or dinner with everyone. Did not expect this", Krishnasayee told PTI.

The recipients of the BMW cars were the chief product officer Dinesh Varadharajan, director of product management Kausikram Krishnasayee, director Vivek Madurai, director Adhi Ramanathan and vice-president Prasanna Rajendran. According to Kissflow Inc CEO Suresh Sambandam, the five members were with him right from the inception of the company and stayed with him during the course of the journey.

BMW 350d sedan boasts of impressive driving dynamics, aesthetic exterior design featuring BMW kidney grille and BMW Laserlight, giving the front a dynamic and innovative character. The headlights are seamlessly connected with the kidney grille, which additionally underlines the breadth of the vehicle, resulting in stylish yet sporty overall image.

It can accelerate from 0–100 km/h in seconds 5.7 seconds and churn out maximum output of 4,000 hp and peak torque of 2,000-2,500 Nm. It comes with a functional interior complete with innovative features and future-oriented technologies as well as sporty features.

 

 

First Published Date: 10 Apr 2022, 06:04 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW 350d
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Honda HR-V SUV makes debut with bolder design, to launch later this year.
Honda HR-V SUV makes debut with bolder looks, to launch later this year
Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Chennai-based IT firm gifts BMW cars to employees for their loyalty
Chennai-based IT firm gifts BMW cars to employees for their loyalty
BMW India plans to launch 19 cars and five bikes in 2022: Report
BMW India plans to launch 19 cars and five bikes in 2022: Report
Nissan unveils prototype production facility for solid-state EV batteries
Nissan unveils prototype production facility for solid-state EV batteries
Porsche uses five Taycan EVs to test vehicle-to-grid charging applications
Porsche uses five Taycan EVs to test vehicle-to-grid charging applications
Tesla to recall 127,785 Model 3s in China over faulty semiconductor components
Tesla to recall 127,785 Model 3s in China over faulty semiconductor components

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city