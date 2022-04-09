HT Auto
BMW, MINI to use sustainably produced aluminium wheels from 2024

BMW and BMW MINI will be using cast aluminium wheels produced with 100 per cent green power from 2024 onwards.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Apr 2022, 01:10 PM
BMW aims to reduce emissions throughout the supply chain by 20 per cent from 2019 levels by 2030.
BMW announced that it along with MINI will use cast aluminium wheels produced with 100 per cent green power from 2024 onwards. BMW explained this transition will apply, in particular, to the energy-intensive electrolysis used in producing aluminium and to the wheel-casting process. To push this towards implementation, the company mentioned corresponding agreements have been reached with all BMW Group wheel suppliers.

BMW mentioned wheels account for about five per cent of supply chain CO2 emissions and hence this transition will help the brand to reduce its carbon emissions by more than half. The premium automaker procures about 10 million light-alloy wheels per year where 95 per cent of these are made from cast aluminium.

(Also read | BMW Group reports big rise in electric vehicle sales in first quarter of 2022)

BMW said this transition to 100 per cent green power for the production of cast aluminium wheels will help the premium automaker to move up the sustainability ladder. Aluminium comes with good recycling properties, making it easier to melt down old wheels as part of the circular economy. This eliminates the need for energy-intensive electrolysis to produce the primary raw material, stated the Bavarian company.

(Also read | BMW to foray into battery manufacturing, plans five battery Gigafactories)

BMW aims to reduce emissions throughout the supply chain by 20 per cent from 2019 levels by 2030. A Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Purchasing and Supplier Network Joachim Post said, “Green power is one of the biggest levers for reducing CO2 emissions in our supply chain. We have already signed more than 400 contracts with our suppliers, including suppliers of wheels and aluminium, requiring them to use green power."

First Published Date: 09 Apr 2022, 01:10 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW MINI MINI
