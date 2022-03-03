2022 Mercedes Maybach S-Class Launch Price India, Images, Interior LIVE Updates

Mercedes Benz is all set to launch the 2022 Maybach S-Class in India today. The carmaker had earlier launched the locally manufactured S-Class in India last year at a price of ₹1.57 crore.

Updated looks The new 2022 Mercedes Maybach S-Class comes with a distinctive hood with a chrome flap. It also gets the Mercedes-Maybach radiator grille and the traditional vertical and three-dimensional trim strips. That said, the company has also updated the car with a fixed quarter light in the C-pillar with an exclusive Maybach brand logo on it. The car features a fixed quarter light in the C-pillar with an exclusive Maybach brand logo on it.

Two engine options Internationally, the new Mercedes Maybach S-Class is being sold in two engines - the V8 and the V12. The S 680 4MATIC sources its power from the bigger V12 engine and also uses an all-wheel drive 4MATIC drive for the first time. This engine has been rated to produce a maximum of 612 horsepower and propels the vehicle to a top-speed of 250. It also accelerates from naught to 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds. The alternative, four-litre V8 eight-cylinder petrol engine (available with the S 580), dishes out 503 hp of power.

Already on sale globally The new Mercedes Maybach S-Class is already available for purchase in the global markets. It was launched back in 2021 with two powertrains - V8 and V12. With this car, the company aims to take on rivals like Bentley and Rolls-Royce in the luxury sedan segment.

A bigger Mercedes Maybach S-Class on its way The new Maybach S-Class, which was introduced in markets overseas recently, has grown in size compared to the other models in the family. It gets 18 cm more wheelbase while its length has increased to 5,469 mm. The 2021 Maybach S-Class stands 1,921 mm wide and 1,510 mm tall.