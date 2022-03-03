HT Auto
LIVE UPDATES

2022 Mercedes Maybach S-Class Launch Price India, Images, Interior LIVE Updates

  • 2022 Mercedes Maybach S-Class Price, India Launch Live Updates: The new Maybach S-Class will be the flagship model for the German carmaker in India. It will join luxury SUV GLS 600 in Mercedes Maybach lineup in India.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Mar 2022, 10:51 AM
Mercedes Maybach S-Class gets a distinctive hood with a chrome flap and the Mercedes-Maybach radiator grille along with the traditional vertical and three-dimensional trim strips.
Mercedes Benz is all set to launch the 2022 Maybach S-Class in India today. The carmaker had earlier launched the locally manufactured S-Class in India last year at a price of 1.57 crore.

03 Mar 2022, 10:51 AM IST

Updated looks

The new 2022 Mercedes Maybach S-Class comes with a distinctive hood with a chrome flap. It also gets the Mercedes-Maybach radiator grille and the traditional vertical and three-dimensional trim strips. That said, the company has also updated the car with a fixed quarter light in the C-pillar with an exclusive Maybach brand logo on it.

The car features a fixed quarter light in the C-pillar with an exclusive Maybach brand logo on it.
03 Mar 2022, 10:22 AM IST

Two engine options

Internationally, the new Mercedes Maybach S-Class is being sold in two engines - the V8 and the V12. The S 680 4MATIC sources its power from the bigger V12 engine and also uses an all-wheel drive 4MATIC drive for the first time. This engine has been rated to produce a maximum of 612 horsepower and propels the vehicle to a top-speed of 250. It also accelerates from naught to 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds. The alternative, four-litre V8 eight-cylinder petrol engine (available with the S 580), dishes out 503 hp of power. 

03 Mar 2022, 09:51 AM IST

Already on sale globally

The new Mercedes Maybach S-Class is already available for purchase in the global markets. It was launched back in 2021 with two powertrains - V8 and V12. With this car, the company aims to take on rivals like Bentley and Rolls-Royce in the luxury sedan segment.

03 Mar 2022, 09:22 AM IST

A bigger Mercedes Maybach S-Class on its way

The new Maybach S-Class, which was introduced in markets overseas recently, has grown in size compared to the other models in the family. It gets 18 cm more wheelbase while its length has increased to 5,469 mm. The 2021 Maybach S-Class stands 1,921 mm wide and 1,510 mm tall.

03 Mar 2022, 09:16 AM IST

The ‘best car’ in the world

Mercedes-Benz S-Class, referred to by many across the world as the best car in the world, was earlier launched via the import route in June last year at 2.17 crore. At the time, just 150 units had been brought in but with local assembly, the company expects a wider demand base.

After launching the locally manufactured S-Class in the country last year, Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the 2022 Maybach S-Class here on March 3. The S-Class will join luxury SUV GLS 600 in Mercedes Maybach lineup in the country.
First Published Date: 03 Mar 2022, 09:16 AM IST
TAGS: S-Class Maybach S-Class 2022 Maybach S-Class Maybach S-Class 2022 Mercedes Maybach S-Class Mercedes Mercedes Benz

