HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2022 Mercedes Benz C Class Starts Rolling Out Of Assembly Line Ahead Of Launch

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class starts rolling out of assembly line ahead of launch

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be made available in three variants – C 200, C200d and top-of-the-line C300d. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Apr 2022, 04:45 PM
In pic: Martin Schwenk MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India and key production members at the roll out of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
In pic: Martin Schwenk MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India and key production members at the roll out of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
In pic: Martin Schwenk MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India and key production members at the roll out of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
In pic: Martin Schwenk MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India and key production members at the roll out of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday announced that it has started rolling out the 2022 C-Class sedan from the company's state-of-the-art production facility in Chakan, Pune. The fifth-generation model, which is scheduled to be launched on May 10, is fondly called the ‘Baby S’. The vehicle will be made available in three variants – C 200, C200d and top-of-the-line C300d. Mercedes-Benz car owners can book the sedan till April 30 while bookings for customers at large will open from May 1 at 50,000.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class was first launched in the country in 2001 and the latest avatar of the sedan is expected to raise the bar higher with major advancement in design, comfort and technology. At present, there are more than 37,000 C-Class sedans on Indian roads.

(Also read | Mercedes cars with discount offers of up to 1.5 lakh. Check details here)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine
1332 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.5 kmpl
₹ 39.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz C-class Cabriolet (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz C-class Cabriolet
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 68.7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw 3 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹ 42.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi A4 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A4
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.42 kmpl
₹ 42.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The fifth-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class is likely to come loaded with a host of tech and comfort features, and is likely to also have a stringer road presence thanks to the increase in exterior dimensions. The model is also expected to offer a larger, horizontally-oriented main display screen, reworked dashboard layout with re-designed air vents, better-cushioned seats all around as well as sleeker head light units on the outside and a new alloy design.

The model will be made available across franchise partners of Mercedes under its ‘Retail of the Future’ program, as well as be sold through its digital channels. In recent times, the sedan has fared quite well with the Germans underlining the popularity of both its sedans as well as SUVs.

The ‘Baby S’ is touted to bring the C-Class closer to the E-Class and the top-of-the-line S-Class. It essentially aims to taking the C-Class closer to its more expensive family members in the luxury sedan segment, just like the launch of the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine took the sedan closer to its elder sibling, the 5 Series.

 

First Published Date: 27 Apr 2022, 04:24 PM IST
TAGS: 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Mercedes-Benz Mercedes C-Class 2022 C-Class
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new updates on the Yamaha Crosser include the use of an all-new LED headlamp at the front along with a fully digital instrument console.
2023 Yamaha Crosser launched as affordable rival to Hero XPulse 200
Car sales have increased globally in 2021 but the increase isn't seen in every major automobile market. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Italy exits list of world's biggest car markets. Where is India placed?
On the outside, the BN125 borrows several design cues from the TNT 302, however, comes out as a whole different offering altogether.
KTM 125 rivalling Benelli BN125 launched: Key highlights
The new 2022 Ferrari 296 GTS comes out as a convertible version of the 296 GTB supercar.
New 2022 Ferrari 296 GTS breaks cover as 916 hp 'hybrid' behemoth
A sketch showcasing the proposed Biliti facility in Telangana.
California-based company eyes world's largest e-three-wheeler factory in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class starts rolling out of assembly line ahead of launch
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class starts rolling out of assembly line ahead of launch
Svitch CSR 762 electric motorbike, with up to 120 km range, to launch soon
Svitch CSR 762 electric motorbike, with up to 120 km range, to launch soon
Top 5 V8 engine powered cars ever built
Top 5 V8 engine powered cars ever built
ChargeZone installs charging points to power 500+ electric buses across India
ChargeZone installs charging points to power 500+ electric buses across India
Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo edition India launch on May 9: What to expect?
Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo edition India launch on May 9: What to expect?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city