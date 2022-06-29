HT Auto
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launching on June 30: Expected price

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is available for bookings at an amount of 11,000.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Jun 2022, 09:47 PM
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift SUV will be offered with connected car features through the Suzuki Connect app.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza is all set to get its second-generation avatar on 30th June. The carmaker has already opened bookings for this sub-compact SUV at an amount of 11,000. The SUV is expected to be priced competitively against rivals such as Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Kia Sonet. Expect it to come priced between 7.50 lakh and 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza comes ditching the Vitara suffix from the nomenclature. It comes with a host of updates on the exterior and inside the cabin as well. Exterior updates include a revised front grille, revamped LED daytime running lights and sharper headlamps as well. The front and rear bumper too has been updated. Other design updates include redesigned alloy wheels, new LED taillights etc.

The new Brezza is expected to be available in four trim options as the outgoing model. These are - LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. Expect it to come available in nine different colour options, including dual-tone colour themes.

Just like the new Baleno, the new Brezza too will come with a host of updates inside the cabin. The cabin becomes feature-packed and more premium. It would come with a 360-degree camera system, head-up display, Arkamys-tuned sound system, and a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It will come with hile an electric sunroof as confirmed through a recent teaser.

Other expected features include a wireless phone charger, paddle shifters, cruise control, and automatic climate control. On the safety front, the sub-compact SUV will offer up to six airbags, electronic stability control and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

The SUV will come powered by an updated 1.5-litre petrol engine with a mild-hybrid assist, just like the facelifted Ertiga. This engine produces 103 PS of power and 137 Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. There could be a CNG kit as well, but that would come at a later stage.

First Published Date: 29 Jun 2022, 09:22 PM IST
