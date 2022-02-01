HT Auto
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno promises revised design, launch soon: Key details here

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will come with a host of updates at exterior and inside the cabin.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Feb 2022, 03:24 PM
Maruti Suzuki Baleno is one of the most popular cars from the brand.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno is one of the most popular cars from the brand.

Maruti Suzuki is working on a new iteration of the Baleno premium hatchback that is expected to launch later this month. The automaker has already started accepting bookings for the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno through its Nexa premium retail network. Also, Maruti Suzuki has already commenced manufacturing the new Baleno hatchback at its Gujarat plant.

(Also Read: Maruti Suzuki car sales drop slightly to 154,379 units in January 2022)

Sold through the Nexa premium retail outlets, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno hatchback is one of the bestsellers for the brand and it is also sold by Toyota Kirloskar Motor, in a rebadged avatar as Toyota Glanza.

The upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno hatchback is expected to come carrying a host of updates at the exterior and inside the cabin. However, the majority of these updates are likely to be cosmetic and on the feature front. Any major mechanical change is unlikely to be introduced to the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

Before the 2022 Baleno hits the showroom, here are some key facts about the upcoming facelift version of the hatchback.

Design

The upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will be based on an updated Heartect platform that offers better build quality and safety compared to the outgoing one. The new Baleno is expected to come featuring new body panels made of thicker and stronger steel. Speaking about the design, it gets a redesigned front grille flanked by new sweptback projector headlamps with integrated LED anytime running lights. It gets an updated front bumper with wider air dams and circular fog lamps.

The bonnet too comes with a revised appearance but the clamshell appearance has been retained. Expect a new tailgate design to be there, while the car will get LED taillights. The alloy wheels are likely to get a new design as well.

Cabin

and features 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is expected to come with a significant amount of updates inside the cabin. It would sport a reworked dashboard with a free-standing larger touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto etc. It could also get Suzuki Connect as well.

The AC vents could come with a revised appearance, while seat and upholstery materials are likely to receive improved quality material. Space inside the cabin is likely to remain the same, as the car would come carrying the same dimensions.

Engine and transmission

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is expected to come carrying the same engine as the outgoing model. In that case, it will get a 1.2-litre VVT petrol motor and a 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine. The car is expected to come with a 12V SHVS smart hybrid technology as well.

The smaller engine churns out 82 bhp of power and 113 Nm of torque. The 1.2-litre motor on the other hand generates 89 bhp of power and 113 Nm of torque. Expect the upcoming model to come generating same power and torque output.

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2022, 03:23 PM IST
