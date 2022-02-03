2022 Audi Q7 comes with a powerful engine, ditches diesel: Five key highlights

The 2022 Audi Q7 facelift luxury SUV has been launched in India on Thursday at a starting price of ₹80 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the 2022 Audi Q7 goes up to ₹88.33 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec trim. The 2022 Audi Q7 facelift SUV will compete with rivals such as BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Volvo XC90, and Land Rover Discovery.

Audi Q7 is the flagship SUV from the automaker's portfolio and this updated iteration of the Q7 comes as one of the key launches from the brand in 2022.

(Also Read: 2022 Audi Q7 facelift SUV launched, price starts at ₹80 lakh)

The German luxury car brand under Volkswagen Group started receiving bookings for the SUV earlier last month at an amount of ₹5 lakh. Available in two different trim options - Premium Plus and Technology, the 2022 Audi Q7 facelift comes with a host of key changes.

Here are key facts about the all-new updated luxury SUV.

New petrol engine

New Audi Q7 comes powered by a new petrol engine. It gets a 3.0-litre BS-VI compatible V6 turbocharged TFSI petrol engine with Quattro all-wheel-drive system as standard and an eight-speed automatic gearbox under the hood. This engine is capable of churning out 340 hp of maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque, up from 244 hp and 370 Nm of the previous engine. The engine enables this large luxury SUV to reach 100 kmph from a standstill in around six seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph.

No diesel motor

The 2022 Audi Q7 facelift doesn't get any diesel engine anymore as it has ditched the fuel burner. Interestingly, Audi has also ditched the diesel engine from its Q5 SUV as well.

New LED light package

The 2022 Audi Q7 facelift SUV comes with a host of cosmetic upgrades compared to its predecessor. The headlamps come with Matrix LED units and integrated new design signature LED daytime running lights. LED taillights too come with a redesigned appearance and get chrome treatment.

Revised exterior

The 2022 Audi Q7 facelift SUV comes with a redesigned front grille with a chrome frame flanked by sharp headlamps. The air intakes have been updated to larger sizes. Taillights too come in redesigned forms. Also, the SUV comes running on new design 19-inch alloy wheels.

More plush cabin

The 2022 Audi Q7 SUV comes with a revamped cabin as compared to the previous model. It gets a new 10.1-inch central touchscreen infotainment screen, an 8.6-inch touchscreen that replaces physical buttons to control its four-zone climate control system and a tablet-like Android-powered entertainment screen for the second-row occupants. Other features include ambient lighting with 30 colours, B&O premium 3D sound system, air ionizer and aromatisation, an electronic sunroof.

First Published Date: