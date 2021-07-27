Tata Motors is all set to drive in the facelift version of the Tiago NRG, a sporty rendition of its popular five seater hatchback in its second generations. Tata will launch the 2021 Tiago NRG on August 4 as the company teased the vehicle ahead of its launch.

Though Tata Motors did not give away much in its teaser about how the car will look like in its second generation, the company said it will be a 'tough and sporty avatar' of its popular hatchback.

Tata Tiago NRG five-seater hatchback with sporty design was first launched in India back in 2018, but was discontinued last year after the Tiago facelift was launched.

The older version of the Tata Tiago NRG had sporty accents like black plastic cladding on the sides and wheel arches, roof rails. It boasted of more ground clearance than the standard Tiago models. The interior was more premium with orange accents around the AC vents and gear lever. It had a 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation.

The new version of Tiago NRG is expected to get much more than its previous model as far as design elements and features are concerned. It is likely to sport a redesigned bumper along with new 14-inch alloy wheels. Black plastic claddings are likely to be seen on the sides, wheel arches as well as the tailgate.

On the inside, the new Tiago NRG is likely to become more premium with all-black theme, a new touchscreen infotainment system which is likely to be sourced from the existing Tiago model, automatic climate control and much more.

The previous generation Tiago NRG was powered by a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.05-litre diesel engine. The petrol unit was capable of producing 84 hp of power and 114 Nm of peak torque, while the diesel unit could churn out 69 hp of power and 140 Nm of torque. The Tiago NRG has a five-speed manual transmission as standard. In its new avatar, the Tiago NRG may come with only the 1.2-litre petrol unit with similar output. However, it is likely to get an AMT gearbox besides the regular five-speed manual transmission.

Tata Tiago NRG used to offer a claimed fuel efficiency between 24 to 27 kmpl. It remains to be seen if it remains similar in its new generation.