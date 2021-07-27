Tata Motors on Tuesday announced that it has produced 10,000 units of its new-gen Safari SUV from its Pune-based manufacturing plant. The company said that while the first 100th unit of the car was rolled out in February 2021, the remaining 9,900 units of the new Safari were produced in less than four months.

Speaking on this milestone, Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We are thrilled to have reached this significant milestone for the new Safari in a span of four months. Not to mention, we have achieved this landmark during one of the toughest periods our country has endured in its long history. The 10000th feat validates the collective hard work put in by various teams responsible for the rebirth of this illustrious model."

The new Safari is offered in both 6 and 7-seater formats. The company says that its Safari is one of the top-selling SUVs in its segment with a current market share of 25.2% in its category. In addition to that, Safari along with Harrier command a 41.2% market share in the high SUV segment (as of Q1 FY22).

The new Safari sets sight on the recently launched Hyundai Alcazar which is a longer version of the Hyundai Creta SUV. L

"The Safari in its new avatar takes forward the brand's rich legacy by combining Tata Motors' Impact 2.0 design language with the proven capability of OMEGARC, the architecture derived from Land Rover's renowned D8 platform – the gold standard among SUVs worldwide. This iconic brand is already leading the segment and we are delighted with our customers’ response. We thank our customers for their continued trust in the brand. We will continue to keep our New Forever range refreshed catering to the ever-evolving needs of our customers," added Chandra.