2021 Porsche Panamera has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹1.45 crore (ex-showroom, India). The range includes four models - Panamera, Panamera GTS, Panamera Turbo S, and the Panamera Turbo S E-hybrid.

The range starts from ₹1.45 crore for Panamera (standard) and expands up to ₹2.43 crore for the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. The mid-spec Panamera GTS and Panamera Turbo S trims are places at ₹1.86 crore and ₹2.12 crore. (ex-showroom, India)

The new 2021 Porsche Panamera range draws power from the familiar 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine which is responsible for churning out 325bhp and 450Nm of peak torque. The top-spec Panamera GTS model gets a V8 engine that has been tuned to deliver a higher 473bhp of power and 620Nm of torque.

The top-of-the-line Tubo S E-Hybrid sits on the top of the range and is also the most powerful car of the lot. There is a V8 biturbo engine that works in conjunction with an electric motor that puts out 552 bhp and 750 Nm of torque.

The electric motor juices power from a new 17.9 kWh battery which adds 59 kilometre of range in the dedicated full-electric mode. The transmission option includes an eight-speed dual-clutch unit.

Manolito Vujicic, recently appointed Brand Head of Porsche India says: “We are excited to introduce the new Panamera to all visitors at our dealerships across the country. With its best-in-class performance, enhanced comfort and chassis management and a sharper, sportier visual appearance, the new Panamera is a true four-door sports and a true luxury saloon. It has significantly contributed to the brand’s global success since its introduction in 2009 and now raises the bar even higher with the new range offering the ultimate combination of power, prestige and comfort. We are confident that the Panamera will drive our momentum in 2021, with more additions to our model range to come."