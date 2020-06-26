The updated Porsche range will receive the latest transmission - the 7-band dual clutch PDK robotised gearbox.

The German company Porsche will offer the long-awaited PDK gearbox for its 718 vehicles of the next model year. As an option, it will be available for the Cayman GT4, 718 Spyder and GTS4.0. The new transmission will be able to shift gears faster than the manual gearbox, regardless of driver skill.

Porsche has also revealed the prices of future models. 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster, equipped with a basic configuration of a 6-speed manual gearbox, are already available at a price of $ 86,800 and $ 88,900 respectively. With the new PDK gearbox, cars will cost $ 90,530 and $ 92,630 respectively.

Porsche faces 2021 with innovations in the range of sports access models, the 718 , which come with new standard equipment for both four-cylinder and six-cylinder versions. Some improvements that will reach the units destined for Europe, from September .

The standard equipment of the models for the United States improves with the dual-zone automatic climate control, heated seats, photochromic mirrors, rain sensor, Apple CarPlay connectivity and adaptive xenon headlights for crossing and road, with the peculiarity of the finish Dark interior and dynamic light function for the 718 GTS 4.0.

But the most interesting thing lies in the six-cylinder versions , those of the 718 Spyder, 718 GTS 4.0 and 718 Cayman GT4. Until now only available with a six-speed manual gearbox, the German sports brand expands configuration possibilities with the PDK seven-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission.

A transmission, for the first time used in these versions of the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman , that will improve performance with much faster shifting, which can lower acceleration from zero to 100 kmph in up to half a second, stopping the clock at the 3.8 seconds compared to the 4.3 seconds that are homologated with the six-speed manual gearbox on the 4.0-litre boxer six-cylinder engine.

Three more than exclusive variants that, in addition to having 400 HP of power, also have standard equipment that reinforces sportiness, with the Sport Chrono package , the sports exhaust system, the PASM sports suspension or the sports front seats Sport Plus.