Nissan is all set to launch the facelift version of its popular SUV X-Trail later this year. Over the past few weeks, leaks around the 2021 Nissan X-Trail have been constant. Now, an Instagram user has revealed the details of the SUV without any camouflage, giving away key design details and changes that could be a part of the 2021 Nissan X-Trail SUV.

The production of the new Nissan X-Trail will start before the end of this year and will be ready for sale in 2021. The launch in the United States, where Nissan X-Trail is known as Rogue SUV, is likely to happen simultaneously.

Leaked patent sketches, spy photos and renders so far had given an idea about how the new 2021 Nissan X-Trail will look like. We now have a more accurate view because the latest leak is from real photos of the new Nissan X-Trail.





In these low-resolution leaked photos we can see what the changes are in the 2021 Nissan X-Trail compared to the models that are currently available. A substantial growth in its measurements, with a more angular design and a more aggressive appearance in general lines. In all this, as might be expected, the V-Motion grille that characterises the brand's design language for all its models gains prominence.

The rear of the 2021 Nissan X-Trail has become more angular. This can seriously increase the luggage compartment. It also cannot be ruled out that the manufacturer will add a pair of folding seats behind the second row.

Nissan has already announced that production of the new X-Trail will be launched before the end of the year. They have also clarified that the 2021 X-Trail will arrive in dealerships next fall. That is to say, that its release is really close and, therefore, it will not take too long to be able to officially confirm all the above and other details about the new generation of the SUV.

The current generation of the car regularly falls into the lists of the best-selling all over the world and there are no obvious reasons why the new model will not continue the trend.