Nissan has officially launched the facelift version of Kicks SUV in Japan. The new Nissan Kicks, an SUV with an electric option and advanced driver assistance technology, is priced at 2,759,900 yen (around RS 19 lakh). It will go on sale from June 30.

The new Nissan Kicks e-POWER made its world premiere in Thailand in May. The launch marks another milestone in the expansion of Nissan’s electrified vehicle lineup.

The new Nissan Kicks is equipped with e-Power, the electrified powertrain first introduced by the carmaker in Japan. The e-Power technology brings a fully electric motor drive, meaning that the wheels are completely driven by the electric motor. The power from a high-output battery is delivered to the e-Power compact powertrain comprising a gasoline engine, power generator, inverter and a motor.

“The Nissan Kicks adds an entirely new driving experience to the increasingly popular SUV segment of the Japanese market," said Nissan Executive Vice President Asako Hoshino. “It is born out of the groundbreaking ideas that inspire Nissan Intelligent Mobility – our vision of using cutting-edge technologies to bring excitement to the lives of as many people as possible."

The design of the Nissan Kicks Facelift is highlighted by a sharp double V-motion grille, Nissan’s distinctive floating-roof design, and futuristic LED headlamps give the Kicks a powerful, stylish exterior. Customers can choose from as many as 13 colour variations, including four two-tone options.

The interior of the Nissan Kicks Facelift has a spacious and premium feel to it.





The interior has a premium feel. It has wide-angled, low-waistline front windows provide a free and open field of vision from the driver’s seat. The rear seats offer 600 mm of knee room and 85 mm of headroom, providing ample space for adult passengers to stretch out and relax.

The trunk is also spacious, with a volume of 423 litres – enough for four medium-sized suitcases. The rear seats can easily be reclined to add even more luggage space.

The Kicks features Nissan’s Zero Gravity seats, designed to enhance comfort and reduce fatigue. The car’s highly rigid platform gives it superior stability and manoeuvrability, and it is able to perform exceptionally tight turns on narrow roads or in cramped parking lots.