Nissan Motor has officially launched the 2021 Nissan Kicks e-Power in Thailand. Equipped with e-Power, the electrified powertrain first introduced by Nissan in Japan, the new Nissan Kicks is built in Thailand and tailored for the lifestyles of urban customers.

Nissan's e-Power technology brings a fully electric motor drive, meaning that the wheels are completely driven by the electric motor. The power from a high-output battery is delivered to the e-Power compact powertrain comprising a gasoline engine, power generator, inverter and a motor.

Thailand is the first country to produce Nissan's e-Power technology after Japan and one of the first to launch it, providing a technical bridge for Thai customers towards EV adoption - consuming less energy, with better fuel economy, yet strong performance and acceleration.

"The launch of the all-new Nissan Kicks e-POWER in Thailand represents the disruptive and innovative DNA of Nissan that we continue to bring to the region," said Yutaka Sanada, MC Chairman and regional senior vice president, Nissan Asia & Oceania. "This is an exciting day for Nissan and Thailand, as a key global production and export hub for Nissan and regional leader driving the company's vision for electrification of mobility."

Unique to e-Power technology, when extra acceleration is required or when climbing a steep hill, the electric motor receives power from both the battery and the engine to enhance its performance. During deceleration, the engine stops running and regenerative power is used to charge the battery until the vehicle comes to a complete stop, wasting no energy generated from deceleration.

The all-new Nissan Kicks e-Power technology features an EM57 electric motor, generator and inverter that generates electricity from its 1.2 liters DOHC 12-valve three-cylinder engine. The e-Power system offers a maximum power of 95 kW (129 PS), a maximum flat-torque of 260 Nm, and a lithium-ion battery—all delivering a driving experience similar to an EV. The 1.57 kWh lithium-ion battery in the all-new Nissan Kicks e-Power has four modules that provide smooth acceleration, quiet rides, and increased fuel efficiency.

The Kicks e-Power also features four driving modes: Normal, S, Eco and EV. The EV mode uses stored battery electric power only, allowing a quiet drive experience without the petrol engine operating.

The model boasts of features such as Intelligent Driving, Intelligent Cruise Control, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Intelligent Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection and Intelligent Rear View Mirror.

Interior design of the 2021 Nissan Kicks e-Power





The design of the all-new Nissan Kicks e-Power has a blending of Nissan’s design signatures with modern themes. Among those established design signatures are Nissan's bold V-Motion grille, boomerang headlights and taillights, and the floating roof with a wrap-around visor from the windscreen to side glass. The wide C-pillar is hidden with a black finish that blends into the tailgate glass, while the floating roof has also been exaggerated, giving it a distinctive and eye-catching appeal.

The Nissan Kicks e-Power gets standard LED headlamps with Boomerang LED Signature Turning Lights, LED Daytime Running Lights, follow-me-home headlights, along with LED Rear Combination Lights. The new design features wide and longer exterior dimensions using Nissan's Emotional Geometry design language, while enhancing the all-new Kicks' roomy interior space.

The all-new Nissan Kicks e-Power interior was created to accommodate a new instrument panel, infotainment screen, steering wheel and seats. The cabin features a "Gliding Wing" instrument panel design that is dominated by a centrally mounted 7.0-inch full-color display housing an infotainment system.

The four variants come at an introductory base price of 889,000 baht (around ₹21 lakh) and the top variant will cost 1,049,000 baht (around ₹24.8 lakh).