In pics: Nissan launches 2021 Kicks e-Power - A fully electric motor drive

8 Photos . Updated: 16 May 2020, 11:02 AM IST HT Auto Desk
  • Nissan Kicks e-Power's four variants come at an introductory base price of 889,000 baht (around 21 lakh) and the top variant will cost 1,049,000 baht (around 24.8 lakh).
Nissan has officially launched the 2021 Nissan Kicks e-Power in Thailand, tailored for the lifestyles of urban customers. The all-new Kicks is built in Thailand.
1/8Nissan has officially launched the 2021 Nissan Kicks e-Power in Thailand, tailored for the lifestyles of urban customers. The all-new Kicks is built in Thailand.
The all-new Nissan Kicks e-Power technology features an EM57 electric motor, generator and inverter that generates electricity from its 1.2 liters DOHC 12-valve three-cylinder engine.
2/8The all-new Nissan Kicks e-Power technology features an EM57 electric motor, generator and inverter that generates electricity from its 1.2 liters DOHC 12-valve three-cylinder engine.
Unique to e-Power technology, when extra acceleration is required or when climbing a steep hill, the electric motor receives power from both the battery and the engine to enhance its performance.
3/8Unique to e-Power technology, when extra acceleration is required or when climbing a steep hill, the electric motor receives power from both the battery and the engine to enhance its performance.
The e-Power system offers a maximum power of 95 kW (129 PS), a maximum flat-torque of 260 Nm, and a lithium-ion battery—all delivering a driving experience similar to an EV.
4/8The e-Power system offers a maximum power of 95 kW (129 PS), a maximum flat-torque of 260 Nm, and a lithium-ion battery—all delivering a driving experience similar to an EV.
The design of the all-new car has a blending of Nissan’s design signatures with modern themes. Among those established designs are a bold V-Motion grille, boomerang headlights and taillights, and the floating roof with a wrap-around visor from the windscreen to side glass.
5/8The design of the all-new car has a blending of Nissan’s design signatures with modern themes. Among those established designs are a bold V-Motion grille, boomerang headlights and taillights, and the floating roof with a wrap-around visor from the windscreen to side glass.
The new design features wide and longer exterior dimensions using Nissan's Emotional Geometry design language, while enhancing the all-new Kicks' roomy interior space.
6/8The new design features wide and longer exterior dimensions using Nissan's Emotional Geometry design language, while enhancing the all-new Kicks' roomy interior space.
The cabin features a
7/8The cabin features a "Gliding Wing" instrument panel design that is dominated by a centrally mounted 7.0-inch full-color display housing an infotainment system.
The model boasts of features such as Intelligent Driving, Intelligent Cruise Control, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning, Intelligent Rear View Mirror among others.
8/8The model boasts of features such as Intelligent Driving, Intelligent Cruise Control, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning, Intelligent Rear View Mirror among others.
OTHER GALLERIES

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue