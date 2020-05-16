In pics: Nissan launches 2021 Kicks e-Power - A fully electric motor drive 8 Photos . Updated: 16 May 2020, 11:02 AM IST HT Auto Desk Nissan Kicks e-Power's four variants come at an introductory base price of 889,000 baht (around ₹21 lakh) and the top variant will cost 1,049,000 baht (around ₹24.8 lakh). 1/8Nissan has officially launched the 2021 Nissan Kicks e-Power in Thailand, tailored for the lifestyles of urban customers. The all-new Kicks is built in Thailand. 2/8The all-new Nissan Kicks e-Power technology features an EM57 electric motor, generator and inverter that generates electricity from its 1.2 liters DOHC 12-valve three-cylinder engine. 3/8Unique to e-Power technology, when extra acceleration is required or when climbing a steep hill, the electric motor receives power from both the battery and the engine to enhance its performance. 4/8The e-Power system offers a maximum power of 95 kW (129 PS), a maximum flat-torque of 260 Nm, and a lithium-ion battery—all delivering a driving experience similar to an EV. 5/8The design of the all-new car has a blending of Nissan’s design signatures with modern themes. Among those established designs are a bold V-Motion grille, boomerang headlights and taillights, and the floating roof with a wrap-around visor from the windscreen to side glass. 6/8The new design features wide and longer exterior dimensions using Nissan's Emotional Geometry design language, while enhancing the all-new Kicks' roomy interior space. 7/8The cabin features a "Gliding Wing" instrument panel design that is dominated by a centrally mounted 7.0-inch full-color display housing an infotainment system. 8/8The model boasts of features such as Intelligent Driving, Intelligent Cruise Control, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning, Intelligent Rear View Mirror among others.