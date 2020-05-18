With a clear focus on mounting a challenge against hot favourites Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, Nissan on Monday officially launched Kicks 2020 at an introductory starting price of ₹9.49 lakh. The SUV comes with a BS 6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine with 1.3-litre turbo as an option as well, and also gets a cabin that's packed to the brim with features, straight from the base variant onwards.

Nissan Kicks 2020 Prices (Variants):

Nissan Kicks 2020 Ex Showroom (Introductory price) 1.5 1.5 XL 9,49,990 1.5 XV 9,99,990 1.3 Turbo MT 1.3 Turbo XV 11,84,990 1.3 Turbo XV Premium 12,64,990 1.3 Turbo XV Premium (O) 13,69,990 1.3 Turbo XV Premium (O) Dual Tone 13,89,990 1.3 Turbo CVT 1.3 Turbo XV CVT 13,44,990 1.3 Turbo XV Premium CVT 14,14,990

Kicks 2020 boasts of seven variants and gets a HR13 DDT engine which borrows cylinder coating technology from Nissan GTR for enhanced performance and fuel efficiency with 156ps power with 254Nm torque, making it the most powerful in its class. The turbo engine boasts of Dual Variable Timing system which, Nissan claims, reduces emissions and provides higher toque at low rpm.

(Also read: All you need to know about the recently-launched BS 6-compliant GO and GO+)

The car also comes with Nissan’s widely-acclaimed X-tronic CVT. The Japanese car maker says this is 40 per cent more efficient than existing CVTs.

Kicks 2020 boasts of several safety and convenience features.

The base variant of Kicks 2020 comes packed with features such as Nissan Connect with Smart watch connectivity, Auto AC with rear AC vent, cooled glove box, electrically adjustable ORVMs and Nissan’s unique twin parcel shelf. Moving up in the variants list brings in other features like rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights, front fog lamps with cornering function, leather-wrapped soft-touch dashboard, among others. (Full feature report here)

Safety features on Kicks 2020 include vehicle stability management system, electronic stability control, traction control system, and a hill start assist, and cruise control. Dual airbags come as standard.

Available in six monotone colour options - Blade Silver, Night Shade, Bronze Grey, Fire Red, Pearl White, Deep Blue Pearl, and three dual-tone colour schemes - Bronze Grey with Amber Orange, Fire Red with Onyx Black and Pearl White with Onyx Black, Kicks 2020 comes with standard 2 years/ 50,000 kms warranty which can be extended up to 5 years/ 100,000 kms. The car also comes with free Road-Side Assistance subscription for 2 years available in more than 1500 cities.

Kicks was first launched in India in early 2019 but failed to make a mark in the lucrative SUV segment which had extremely strong rivals. Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India, is confident that the car now can take the battle to these rivals. "The new Nissan Kicks 2020 offers the most powerful turbo engine in its segment along with the class leading X-tronic CVT transmission. It further strengthens on our customer centricity with high value proposition offering the NissanConnect Technology, coupled with a complete vehicle package and class-leading premium-ness," he said in a press statement issued by the company.