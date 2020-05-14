Datsun on Thursday announced the launch of BS 6-compliant GO and GO+ cars in India at a starting price of ₹3.99 lakh and ₹4.19 lakh, respectively (ex showroom prices). While current times have made selling cars a challenging prospect, the newly-launched vehicles come with a 'Buy now, pay in 2021' scheme*.

The road to recovery for the automotive industry in Covid-19 times may come from a possible spurt in demand for small cars and Datsun would be hoping GO and even GO+ are able to seize the initiative. Both cars are now offered with diamond-cut R14 alloy wheels, stylish LED DRLs and claim to have a best-in-class ground clearance of 180 mm.

On the inside, both vehicles feature anti-fatigue seats although the company has not elaborated on this. Instead, what is highlighted is the CVT transmission option which promises a lag-free drive experience even in hilly conditions - all with minimal engine noise. The vehicles are also offer a 'Sports Mode'.

Both GO and GO+ also incorporate a seven-inch smart touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Also, both cars offer 'sports mode'. At the core of both cars is a 1.2-litre petrol engine with max power figures of 77PS and peak torque of 104 Nm.

(Also read: How Nissan Kicks 2020 plans to upstage Hyundai, Kia in battle of features)

The safety package on both cars are also noteworthy with vehicle dynamic control, dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, brake assist, and reverse parking assist.

At ₹6.25 lakh (ex showroom), the five-seater GO automatic claims to be the most affordable CVT in the Indian market. The seven-seater GO+ CVT is priced at ₹6.69 lakh (ex showroom). Both are offered in six colour options - Ruby Red, Bronze Grey, Amber Orange, Crystal Silver, Vivid Blue, and Opal White, and get standard warranty of two years which can be extended up to five years.

Datsun is Nissan's third global brand - after Nissan and Infiniti. The Japanese car maker is backing cars under this brand to make a space for itself in India's highly competitive small car segment. Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, is confident of the new GO and GO+ finding favour. "With the new Datsun GO and GO+, we have introduced high-quality products that not only have a strong value proposition but are also future-ready," he said. "With innovative financial schemes, we want to extend support to our customers in these testing times."

*Terms and conditions apply. Please check with Nissan and Nissan dealers for details.



