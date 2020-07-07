While the 2021 Maserati Ghibli Hybrid was originally slated to arrive at the 2020 Beijing Motor Show, but the unprecedented situation created due to the Covid-19 pandemic threw a wrench in the original premier plans for the new Ghibli facelift.

The model was then given a July 15 reveal timeline, but the date has been pushed back again (fingers crossed) to July 16 now. The car will premiere at the Maserati's official website in an online event.

The new update should rejuvenate the luxury sedan which has been around since 2013. In the new avatar, the Ghibli will also turn into a hybrid offering, in fact, it will be the first-ever hybrid, or more likely a plug-in hybrid, from the trident brand.

While the details surrounding the powertrain are a still a well kept secret, most-likely the car will get a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which will be paired along with an electric motor. The setup was revealed by a sticker on a scooped prototype’s windshield in the past. It is expected to churn out a combined output of 330 PS of maximum power.





In terms of design updates, the new Ghibli will sport an updated front as well as rear section. It will also receive a completely new and modern infotainment system on the inside along with a new digital driver's screen. Also, expect new interior colours and upholstery which will further liven up the cabin space.

What remains to be seen is if the the Ghibli Hybrid will be revealed alongside the regular versions of the car or if these versions will arrive later in 2020.