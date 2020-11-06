Jeep has been working on introducing a major update to the Compass SUV. Originally launched in 2016, the Compass is yet to receive a proper facelift. Now the same has been spotted in the Chinese market where the SUV has been slated to make a world premier later in 2020.

The updated Compass features a slightly tweaked exterior styling comprising a revised front bumper, grille and headlamps. Though the model appears to be quite similar to the existing car, a closer look suggests that there are sedate design updates on the new Compass. The headlamp inserts have been updated and it will be full-LED units across the variants.

The front main grille remains the same seven-slat unit and features minor alterations and more prominent honeycomb-like inserts. The front bumper has been updated with a contrast-black insert mounted over the front air-dam. There is no separate housings for LED daytime running lamps in the front bumper which hint that they will now come integrated into the headlight units.

2021 Jeep Compass. Image Courtesy: dcdapp.com

At the rear there are no significant updates save for the new tail lamps with fresh inserts and blackened bits. Expect the new Compass to have a slightly longer length in comparison to the current Compass SUV.

Inside, the upcoming Compass will come kitted up with an all-new steering wheel design which will be shared with the other future SUVs such as Grand Cherokee and the RAM 1500 pickup.

The facelifted Compass SUV will roll out from the Ranjangaon plant near Pune later in 2020. This facility is the mother plant for right-hand drive Compass which is sold in several international markets apart from India.

The India spec model might not get any mechanical changes, while on the outside, it will feature the same set of updates as the international-spec model.