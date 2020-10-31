Jeep has introduced a new variant called the Jeep Gladiator Willys 2021, based on the Gladiator Sport and Sport S. The new Gladiator Willys 2021 will have improved off-roading capabilities. Judging from the product concept, the Jeep Gladiator Willys 2021 combines the legendary off road cruising capabilities of the Jeep 4X4 with a personal touch accompanied by an aggressive appearance.

Jeep Gladiator Willys 2021 is equipped with a limited-slip differential (rear), Rubicon cab rock rails and shock absorber, 32-inch BFGoodrich KM2 mud terrain tires, Command-Trac 4×4 part-time and a two-speed transfer case to maximise the off road cruising capability.

The Jeep Gladiator Willys 2021 also offers a special appearance. The special variant predicate is represented by the Willys hood decal, heritage 4WD tailgate decal, black 17-inch alloy wheels with a gray pad and a gloss black grille. Inside the cabin of the Gladiator Willys 2021 is an all-resistant carpet weather and the technology group features with a 7-inch head unit display plus connectivity and convenience group (for the Sport S variant).

The Jeep Gladiator Willys 2021 will be powered by a 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 engine. It is capable of producing maximum power of 285 hp and maximum torque of 353 Nm. The engine of the new Gladiator Willys is mated to a six-speed manual and a four-wheel drive system, as well as an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

“Building on the widely popular Wrangler Willys, we’re thrilled to announce the Willys model is joining the Gladiator lineup as another way for Jeep to connect with our customers," Jim Morrison, head of Jeep for North America, said in a statement. “Gladiator Willys models harken back to the original Jeep lineup while offering an aggressive look and additional increased capability."

All Willys 2021 Jeep Gladiators bear the badge TrailRated which ensures optimal performance in five off road performance categories: traction, ground clearance, manoeuverability, articulation and water fording. Jeep provides eight colour choices for the Jeep Gladiator Willys 2021; Black, Granite Crystal, Sting Gray, Billet, Firecracker Red, White, Hydro Blue and Snazzberry.