2020 Skoda Karoq to launch in India tomorrow. What to expect?

Skoda India will launch the new 2020 Karoq on Tuesday (May 26th). It is a 5-seat SUV which is a spiritual successor to the Skoda Yeti. It will be a rival to the likes of Volkswagen T-Roc and the Jeep Compass in the Indian market. It was part of the Skoda's line-up which was displayed at the Auto Expo 2020.

(Also Read: Skoda Auto Volkswagen resumes production at Aurangabad plant)

The company has already revealed a slew of details on the Karoq. The SUV will arrive as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) and is expected to be priced starting from ₹22 lakh mark (ex-showroom, India). It will be imported to the Indian market under the Government's latest rule in which automakers are allowed to import up to 2,500 units in a year without the need of homologation. This also hints that the SUV will be available in limited number and there is a possibility that only the top-spec variants will be introduced, just like the VW T-Roc.

Expect it to sport some high-end features like full LED headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels and LED rear combination lamps. While on the inside, it will have a panoramic sunroof, LED ambient lighting, two-zone automatic climate control, 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, beige leather upholstery, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with electrically adjustable driver’s seat.

It's built on the VW Group's MQB platform and will be offered with some segment leading safety features such as 9 airbags, ESC (Electronic Stability Control), MKB (Multi Collision Brake), TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), Parktronic system and more.

It will be introduced in a total of 6 colour options including Magic Black, Lava Blue, Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Magnetic Brown and Quartz Grey.

On the mechanical front it will use the EA211 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine featuring 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. This unit delivers 150 PS of power at 5,000-6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 250 Nm at 1,500-3,500 rpm.

(Also Read: RBI relief for vehicle owners and buyers: All you need to know)

Along with the Koroq, Skoda will also launch the new Rapid TSI as well as Superb sedan on May 26th.



