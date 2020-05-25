2020 Skoda Rapid TSI to launch in India tomorrow. Here's what to expect

Skoda will launch the new 2020 Skoda Rapid TSI in the Indian market tomorrow. Along with the Rapid, Skoda will also introduce two more products - the new Superb and Karoq SUV.

With the latest update, the most prominent update on the Rapid will be its new BS 6 complaint 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine which comes from the EA 211 family. It will also chuck the older 1.5-litre TDI and 1.6-litre MPI powertrains.

Along with the new engine option, the sedan will also feature a fresh 6-speed manual transmission. There will be no automatic transmission at the launch, but a 6-speed torque converter will be offered in the later stage.

In the new BS 6 avatar, its feature list will be almost similar to the model it replaces. Expect it to feature a touchscreen infotainment system featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, climate control, cruise control, a multi-info display, keyless entry and an auto-dimming IRVM. In terms of safety, it will come kitted with four airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors as well as a rear view camera.

The new Rapid will be introduced in five trims - Active, Ambition, Onyx, Style and Monte Carlo. Its entry-level Active variant will only be made available in Candy White and Carbon Steel paint schemes. The higher variants will be available in White and Lapiz Blue. The top-spec 'Monte Carlo' will be seen in two exterior paint schemes - Candy White and Flash Red. The Monte Carlo variant was also on display at the Auto Expo 2020.

The previous BS 4 spec Skoda Rapid was priced from ₹8.81 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Expect the new model to start at a slightly higher price tag.

The Skoda Rapid TSI will rival the likes of the new VW Vento BS 6, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna facelift and the upcoming Honda City 2020.