Skoda is preparing to launch three new vehicles for India on May 26. Zac Hollis, Director of Skoda Auto India took to Twitter to announce that the company will introduce the three vehicles through digital platform.

Online bookings for all three vehicles have already started. On May 26, Skoda is expected to come out with the official prices of the cars. The new Skoda Rapid, Superb and Karoq have already been showcased in India at the Auto Expo earlier this year.

We are all set to introduce the new RAPID 1.0 TSI, luxurious new SUPERB and the much-awaited KAROQ with a pioneering new digital format, the 'Simply Clever' @SkodaIndia Virtual Conference set to go live on 26 May at 12:30. Block your calendars. You don't want to miss this one! pic.twitter.com/XEsF1DGZUD — Zac Hollis (@Zac_Hollis_) May 20, 2020





The new Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI will come with a BS6 turbo-petrol engine. In order to achieve the new BS 6 compliance, the company has updated the Rapid with a whole new engine. While earlier it used a 1.6-litre naturally aspirated petrol as well as a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine, it now runs on a 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged three-cylinder petrol unit. For the uninitiated, this new unit comes from the EA 211 engine family. It is known to develop 110 PS of maximum power and a peak torque of 175 Nm.

The new Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI will come with a BS6 turbo-petrol engine.





The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The company will also introduce 6-speed automatic transmission option later. As in the recently introduced BS 6 Vento and Polo, the 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission will also be removed from the Skoda Rapid. The sedan is expected to be priced in the range of ₹8-12 lakh (ex-showroom).

The facelift version of the Skoda Superb sedan will come with several upgrades compared to its older versions. For a start, the facelift version will get a remastered bumper at the front, narrower LED headlights, updated grille, along with a slew of other styling tweaks. Inside, it gets a Virtual Cockpit fully digital instrument cluster with a 10.25-inch configurable display, bigger Phone Box for wireless charging and improved cellular reception, puddle lamps with Skoda logo and 8 airbags for more safety.

The new Skoda Superb will arrive on Indian shores in two variants - the luxury-oriented Laurin & Klement (L&K) and the hotter-looking Sportline trim.





The new Skoda Superb will arrive on Indian shores in two variants - the luxury-oriented Laurin & Klement (L&K) and the hotter-looking Sportline trim. While the former will be made available in five colour options - Lava Blue, Moon White, Business Grey, Magic Black and Magnetic Brown, the latter will arrive in Race Blue, Moon White and Steel Grey.

The price of the new Superb is expected to be higher than its previous generation which ranged between ₹26 lakh and ₹31 lakh.

The Skoda Karoq is a compact SUV with 5-seat configuration. In terms of engine and specs, it sources it power from a 1.5-litre TSI-Evo petrol engine which delivers 150 PS of maximum power at 5,000-6,000 rpm and 250 Nm of peak torque at 1,500-3,500 rpm. The engine comes teamed-up with a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission which is offered as standard. The engine propels the vehicle from a standstill to 100 km/hr in just about 9.0 seconds and the touches a top-speed of 202 km/hr.

Some of the main highlights of the Skoda Karoq include features such as Panaromic sunroof, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Virtual Cockpit fully digital instrument cluster, LED ambient lighting, 2-zone Climatronic automatic climate control, Stone Beige leather upholstery as well as 12-way electrically adjustable driver seat (featured with memory function). So its clear that Karoq is brimmed to the teeth as far as comfort and convenience features are taken into consideration.

Since Skoda Karoq is going to be fully imported, the price is expected to be more than ₹25-lakh range.