Skoda Karoq pre-bookings commence in India

Skoda India has officially started accepting pre-bookings on the Karoq today. The token amount has been kept at ₹50,000. Its deliveries will commence on May 6.

The bookings are on across all authorized Skoda dealerships in India, as well as, online at the company's official webpage.

Some of the main highlights of the Skoda Karoq include features such as Panaromic sunroof, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Virtual Cockpit fully digital instrument cluster, LED ambient lighting, 2-zone Climatronic automatic climate control, Stone Beige leather upholstery as well as 12-way electrically adjustable driver seat (featured with memory function). So its clear that Karoq is brimmed to the teeth as far as comfort and convenience features are taken into consideration.

Some of its main safety and security features include 9 airbags, Parktronic system, ESC (Electronic Stability Control), TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), MKB (Multi Collision Brake) and more.

The Skoda Karoq is a compact SUV with 5-seat configuration. In terms of engine and specs, it sources it power from a 1.5-litre TSI-Evo petrol engine which delivers 150 PS of maximum power at 5,000-6,000 rpm and 250 Nm of peak torque at 1,500-3,500 rpm. The engine comes teamed-up with a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission which is offered as standard. The engine propels the vehicle from a standstill to 100 km/hr in just about 9.0 seconds and the touches a top-speed of 202 km/hr.

Throwing light on the event, Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director - Skoda Auto India, said: "Our SUV model range caters to a growing class of discerning customers with the taste for luxury as well as the right 'value for money' proposition. While retaining its strong family characteristics, the much-anticipated Karoq will continue to drive Skoda's success in India."

Skoda will import the Karoq to the Indian market using the CBU route and hence it may come out at a premium price tag somewhere close to ₹30 lakh (ex-showroom). The company might also consider its local assembly if the demand stays decent enough.











